Stars Return To The Garden For A Stellar October Concert Series

The glittering lights of the Garden Theatre are set to shine even brighter as fan favorites return for an unforgettable concert series. Spearheading this musical reunion is Broadway rock sensation, Justin Matthew Sargent, fresh from his Rock of Ages triumph. Justin takes center stage on October 5-8 with Queen: Rhythm & Rhapsody, an impassioned tribute to Freddie Mercury and the legendary rock band Queen.

"Queen has had a profound impact on my life, and the way I connect with the world." says Justin Matthew Sargent, "The freedom to express myself and embrace my passions are lessons I learned early on through their music and Freddie's untamable presence. I want to honor that legacy and bring focus to the lasting impact Queen has had on our culture and our hearts."

Justin explains, "The band's variety and versatility is as attractive to me now as it was when I first heard their music growing up. They were pioneers, blasting apart the status quo, busting genres, and tapping into humanity's deepest desires! That resonates with me in a way no other musical group ever has. I can't wait to take the stage with this incredible company of musicians and dancers, as we honor the undeniable force that is QUEEN!"

Joining the encore, Matt DeAngelis and Christine Dwyer, celebrated alumni of Rock of Ages, are back October 19-22, accompanied by Broadway's finest for Curtain Call: Broadway's Shining Stars. Dive into a musical tapestry woven with iconic hits from theater masterpieces such as Wicked, Hamilton, Rent, The Lion King, Dreamgirls, and more.

The comebacks continue with America's sweetheart, Bo Bice on October 13-15. After his memorable performance in Rock of Ages at Garden Theatre, Bo is all set to serenade audiences once more in Bo Bice: In Concert. Get ready for a melodic journey, featuring his acclaimed moments on American Idol, career milestones, and a sneak peek into his upcoming chartbusters.

"It's like a family reunion! Bringing back these incredible talents, who are not just stars but dear friends of mine, feels so right. We've got some fresh twists in store, and I can't wait for audiences to see and feel the magic we've been cooking up together!" says Fernando Varela, Producer and Founder of Victory Productions.

The rhythm of reunions gets an added groove with Solomon Jaye, the mastermind choreographer of Dreamgirls and Something Rotten, as he leads the Evolution: Motown experience on October 26-29. Traverse the rich timeline of soul, from its earliest tunes to modern-day anthems, with foot-tapping hits like "Reach Out (I'll Be There)", "Superstition", "September", and "Uptown Funk".

As past stars light up the present, this concert series promises an unforgettable fusion of memories, melodies, and mesmerizing performances.

For tickets or additional information, contact the Garden Theatre Box Office at 407-877-GRDN (4736) or visit Click Here. Discover the magic at 160 W. Plant Street, nestled in the historic charm of downtown Winter Garden, Florida.