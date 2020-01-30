Riverside Theatre presents LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

Riverside Theatre, led by Producing Artistic Director/CEO Allen D. Cornell and Managing Director/COO Jon R. Moses, presents a Jerry Herman classic and one of Broadway's great musicals, La Cage aux Folles. Sponsored by Ted & Dawn Michael and The O'Haire Group - Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and presented by Riverside Theatre's Patron Producers Group, La Cage aux Folles performs on the Stark Stage from March 10-29, 2020.

Winner of multiple Tony® Awards - Best Musical in 1984 and Best Musical Revival in 2005 AND 2010, La Cage Aux Folles remains one of Broadway's all-time biggest hits. Featuring some of Jerry Herman's greatest showtunes and a book by Harvey Fierstein, La Cage aux Follies is hilarious, heartfelt, and fabulous!

Set in St. Tropez, the beautiful seaside town on the French Riviera, La Cage aux Folles is a successful drag nightclub owned by Georges and stars his male partner of more than twenty years, Albin, as the irrepressible drag queen, Zaza.

One day, Georges' son, Jean-Michel, announces he is in love with Anne and is engaged to be married. Jean-Michel would like Anne's parents to meet Georges, but confesses he has told them that Georges is a retired diplomat and not the owner of a drag nightclub. When it becomes known that Anne's parents, Monsieur & Madame Dindon, are the ultra-conservatives behind the push to close down clubs like La Cage aux Folles, problems ensue with madcap merriment.

Based on a French play by Jean Poiret, La Cage aux Folles became a successful French film in 1978. When Producer Allan Carr couldn't get the film rights to make a Broadway musical, he obtained the rights to the original play.

La Cage aux Folles opened on Broadway at the Palace Theatre on August 21, 1983 and ran for more than four years (1,761 performances). The original production won six Tony® Awards including Best Musical. The 2004 and 2010 Broadway revivals both won Tony® Awards for Best Musical Revival.

An American version of the French film, The Birdcage, starring Robin Williams and Nathan Lane was released in 1996 and became an international hit grossing $185 million in ticket sales.

Riverside Theatre's production of La Cage Aux Folles is directed and choreographed by DJ Salisbury and stars James Beaman (Albin), James Patterson (Georges), David Hess (Edouard Dindon), Jenny Hill (Madame Dindon), Matthew Patrick Quinn (Frances), Rachel Hafell (Anne), Bruce Landry (Jean-Michel), Kathy St. George (Jacqueline), Jesse Jones (Jacob), and Peter Constantine Ermides (Monsieur Renaud).

The cast also includes: Katie Barna, Maggie Darago, Leeds Hill, Liam Johnson, Jacob Paulson, Alex Ringler, Nick Silverio, Vinnie Smith, and Joseph Tudor.

The production crew includes: Anne Shuttlesworth (Music Director), John Yun (Associate Music Director), Cliff Simon (Scenic Designer), Kurt Alger (Costume & Wig Designer), Yael Lubetzky (Lighting Designer), Craig Beyrooti (Sound Designer), Jack Audet (Associate Sound Designer), Mark Johnson (Production Stage Manager) and Amy Bertacini (Assistant Stage Manager). Casting was done in New York by Wojcik/Seay Casting.

La Cage aux Folles performs March 10-29, 2020 on the Stark Stage at Riverside Theatre. Tickets start at $35. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 772-231-6990 or online at www.riversidetheatre.com.

Performances are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7:30pm (with an added show on Sunday, March 22nd); Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm; with matinees on Wednesdays, select Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm.

Performance Schedule:

March 10, 11, 12, 18, 19, 22, 24, 25 & 26 @ 7:30pm

March 11, 14, 15, 18, 19, 21, 22, 25, 28 & 29 @ 2pm

March 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 & 28 @ 8pm

The 2019-2020 Season also includes: The Bodyguard (April 14 - May 3) on the Stark Stage and Bakersfield Mist (March 24 - April 12) on the Waxlax Stage.

La Cage aux Folles is sponsored by Ted & Dawn Michael and The O'Haire Group - Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and is presented by Riverside Theatre's Patron Producers Group: Brad & Fran Anderson, Lois Appleby, Linda Aronberg, Anita Astrachan^, Carol Atkinson, Barbara Baldwin, David & Cynthia Bardes, Paul & Jayne Becker, Sam & Susie Bell, Dick & Sue Bergeman, Ted & Debbie Berghorst, Jerry & Anne Blatherwick, John & Anita Brennan, Peter & Susie Brinckerhoff, Bill & Laura Buck, Tim & Carol Buhl, Tony & Joyce Caldarone, Bill & Karen Campbell, Christine & Faris Chesley. Don & Rose Ciampa, Dottie Currie, Maryanne & Dick Davis, John & Sue Dobbs, Bill & Laura Frick, Bob & Wheatie Gibb, Mary Jane Grant, Herb & Anne Gullquist, Bill & Eva Gurley, Duke & Gael Habernickel, Robert & Pat Hemingway Hall, Dick & Rosemary Haverland, Calvin & Sally Hills, Mike & Joan Hoben, Constance Pitcher & Dave Horner, Ron Hunt & Lisa Amorosa, Allen & Ann Jones, John & Pam Kean, Judy & Lou LaFage, Bill & Joy Lane, Whitney & Betty MacMillan, Jacqueline Malloy, John^ & Marilyn McConnell, Ray & Sonia McGowan, Mike & Sandy McManus, Brooke Megrue, Ted & Dawn Michael, Cliff & Sheridan Morris, Bob & Susan Morrison, Wally & Peggy Nelson, Bobbie Olsen, Don & Connie Patterson, Ed & Pat Pavlish, Michael & Kathie Pierce, Helen Post, Ted & Carol Price, John & Barbara Reed, Bill & Peg Regan, Mike & Anne Rhoads, Bob & Karen Ritter, John Roberts & Juli Blunt, Mary & Randy Rogers, Ron & Nancy Rosner, Bill & Judy Schneebeck, Van Schreiber, Bill & Marlynn Scully, Ned & Emily Sherwood, Dick & Nancy Shoemate, Tom & Anna Bain Slater, Joe & Mary Alice Smith, Stephanie Bennett-Smith, Dick & Stephanie Solar, Charlotte Stifel, Abbey & Lila Stillman, Bill & Carolyn Stutt, Doug & Dhuanne Tansill, John & Tobey Taylor, Marge Turley, Lorne & Heidi Waxlax, Pat & Carol Welsh, Ken & Liz Whitney, and Gail D. Williams.

The 2019-2020 Season is sponsored by: Wilmington Trust, Dale Sorensen Real Estate, The O'Haire Group - Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, The Corrigan Goddard Foundation, Alex MacWilliam Real Estate, Northern Trust, Vatland Honda, Star Suites, Nelson Morgan Wealth Management - Merrill Lynch, Vero Fitness, Rehmann, PNC Wealth Management, and Treasure & Space Coast Radio(WGYL, JACK FM, Ocean FM, B94, WTTB).

Riverside Theatre is located at 3250 Riverside Park Drive, Vero Beach, FL 32963. Riverside Theatre programs are sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Arts Council, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Riverside Theatre is a member of the Cultural Council of Indian River County, the Indian River Chamber of Commerce, and the Sebastian River Area Chamber of Commerce.





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You