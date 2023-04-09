Review: INTO THE WOODS at Titusville Playhouse

Fairy tales are typically constructed to capture the attention of young children and then teach them some moral lesson, usually about the importance of making the right choices, being good, and obeying their elders. Over the years, particularly due to The Brothers Grimm (and more recently to Walt Disney), fairy tales have become an integral part of growing up. But rarely do we get to peel back the layers (or pages) and dig deeper into a familiar story and ask new questions about these characters we love so much. What happened after Jack chopped down the beanstalk? Why did Cinderella run away from her prince? What did Little Red Riding Hood do after being saved from the belly of the Wolf? These questions (and more) form the central concept of Stephen Sondheim's INTO THE WOODS, now playing through April 30th at the Titusville Playhouse. This classic musical takes audiences on a journey of discovery through the familiar (and not so familiar) worlds of their childhood, conveying important lessons (and entertaining) along the way.

INTO THE WOODS is probably one of Stephen Sondheim's most accessible and well-known musicals. I credit that in part due to the familiar subject matter, the PBS Great Performances production which introduced this writer (and so many like me) to the brilliance that is Bernadette Peters, and the recent film starring Meryl Streep. I consider it to be one of Mr. Sondheim's best (definitely in my top three) and a show that keeps audiences enthralled and bewitched regardless of how many times they have seen it produced. And in the skilled and creative hands of Titusville Playhouse, the show is fresh and fantastic - with all the familiar elements, yes - but with a current sensibility and a unique aesthetic that made me feel like I was seeing this show for the first time again.

The musical weaves together the familiar fairytales of childhood - the story of Jack (Thomas Greene) and his adventures up the beanstalk, Little Red Riding Hood (Lindsey Strembicki) on her way through the woods to visit her Grandmother, follicly blessed Rapunzel (Sasha Faye) locked in her tower, and Cinderella (Emilee Mari Fruscella) forced to do the bidding of her wicked stepmother (Christina Griffith) and her loathsome stepsisters Florinda (Gabriela Astwood) and Lucinda (Myanell Enriquez). But it also introduces a new storyline, that of the childless Baker (Steven J. Heron) and his wife (Katie Gonzalez-Mussler) who are sent on a quest by the Witch next door (Jaclyn Leal) to find the ingredients for a potion that will break the spell she placed on their family years ago. This quest forms the plot for Act I of INTO THE WOODS and allows the stories to intertwine and intermix in exciting ways, ending with a "Happily Ever After" before intermission. But it is in Act II that Sondheim's darker and more introspective side comes through. The characters that all got what they wished in Act I begin to see their world crumble (literally and figuratively) with the arrival of a Giant (Malinda Villain), bent on revenge for the death of her husband at the hands of Jack. And from that moment until the end of the show we see these characters, who were very one dimensional in the first half, struggle with real human emotions - right vs. wrong, loss, the pitfalls of parenthood - and come through broken but better for the journey.

For INTO THE WOODS, Director Niko Stamos has done a wonderful job pulling together an extremely talented cast who embody their roles extremely well. He also makes some inspired choices including casting the Narrator (Kingston Moore) as a young boy vs. the typical older actor (who usually doubles the role of Mysterious Man (Terrence Girard)). These choices often give the piece a new feel, and in turn, energize the audience.

INTO THE WOODS is a musical that gives the spotlight to each cast member at numerous moments "in the woods", and not just the principal players. Because of this, this production at Titusville Playhouse gets to show off the talents of each and every actor on stage - and overall they each do a wonderful job. A few standout performances for me were as follows: As Jack's Mother, Traci McGough is a hilarious mix of love for and frustration with her son - who, played by Thomas Greene - is equally strong. She has some very funny moments and her face says so much with just a glance. As the two princes, Noah Thomas, who plays Rapunzel's Prince and Gabriel Garcia, who plays Cinderella's Prince are, well, charming and are quite fun to watch in their signature number "Agony". Mr. Garcia also does a great job playing the sensual and seductive Wolf who is determined to dine on Little Red and her Granny. Speaking of Red, Lindsey Strembicki is very funny as the rambunctious young hood-wearer and shines most in her second act scenes. As Cinderella, Emilee Mari Fruscella is a joy to watch and shows off a beautiful voice throughout. Steven J. Heron is a more likeable Baker than others I have seen in the role - conveying his love (and frustration) for his wife believably and trading the irascible attitude for a sunnier disposition. As his wife, Katie Gonzalez-Mussler is headstrong but with a soft edge which creates a perfect blend. And, as Milky White (the cow), Lucas Engle has what is probably the most fun role in the whole show. Finally, Jaclyn Leal gives the audience a more comical and frenetic Witch than usual - which I was quite sure of at first, but grew to really like as the show went on. And boy, what a voice!

As solid as the performances are from the cast, I believe it is the creative vision for Titusville's INTO THE WOODS is what truly sets it apart. The colorful costumes and wigs by Jordyn Linkous stand out from the crowd - with nods to different eras (e.g., The Baker's Wife's ACT 1 1950's housewife look and her 1970's earthier vibe, or Cinderella's absolutely fabulous, fur fringed pink wedding "gown" that nodded to the 1960's). Christopher Rhoton's scenic and projection design is stunning. From the red leaves that descend from the sky to the decoupage book pages that form the birch trees flanking the stage (and make up many other little Easter Eggs throughout), the setting for this story is a sight to behold. Clifford Spulock's lighting design creates the dark and foreboding atmosphere when needed, and Spencer Crosswell's sound design punctuates the space perfectly. Mr. Crosswell's music direction is also quite strong - helping the cast deliver well the complex (and sometimes tricky) Sondheim score.

Titusville Playhouse's production of INTO THE WOODS is, in a word, lovely. It is a joy to watch and does what they do so well - tell a relatable and enjoyable story through a unique, creative lens with phenomenal talent and a level of quality that never ceases to amaze. But don't take my word for it - you must make the journey Into The Woods and see for yourself!

INTO THE WOODS, presented by Titusville Playhouse, runs through April 30th. Tickets begin at $25. Performances take place at the Titusville Playhouse, 301 Julia Street, Titusville, FL 32796. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Click Here or calling (321) 268-1125.

