Renaissance Theatre Company presents the return of "Nosferatu" September 23-October 31, 2022 at the Ren in Orlando.

Originated in Orlando in 2021, the re-vamped adult horror experience boasts an entirely new concept from last years' experience, so returning guests will join new patrons to experience it all for the first time.

Every inch of the 15,468 square foot warehouse in Downtown Orlando is converted. The setting: Various [surprise] places in a small town overrun by vampires. The audience moves from room to room, not unlike moving through a haunted house, but this is much more than a haunted house. Every patron has a unique experience; the cast of 22 vampires leads the audience into hidden corners of the building, where they play out engaging (and scary, and sexy) scenarios. The VBar is the centerpiece of the experience, with a menu of bloody good signature cocktails.

"It's art meets haunted house meets sexy vampire den meets immersive experience," says the Ren Co-Founder and one of the show's creators, Donald Rupe. "It's the kind of thing you'd expect to find only in New York City or Chicago or Miami, but it's right here in Orlando.

Co-Creator Kathleen Wessel adds, "We looked at this giant building and kind of thought, 'hmm, we could do some crazy things in here.' People are really enjoying 'immersive' events lately, and we think we've really taken that to the next level. It's not interactive, so introverts don't need to be scared, and it's not just about jump-scares left and right - we wanted to create something that is sexy and creepy and enjoyable, but is also an elevated artistic product."

Nosferatu is truly for adults 18+ as the show contains nudity, adult scenarios and is centered on VBar, where patrons can purchase signature cocktails.

Nosferatu is created by Donald Rupe (Director) and Kathleen Wessel (Choreographer), who are supported by a vast team of designers and builders. Assistant Choreographer is Adonus Mabry.

Renaissance Theatre Company (or the Ren) was founded by Donald Rupe and Chris Kampmeier in February 2021. The Ren moved into its new 15,468 square foot theatre space in Loch Haven Park in Summer 2021. The Ren is dedicated to bringing original theatre to Orlando and beyond. Through fair pay for artists, sustainability and diversity, the company hopes to grow a new audience for theatre in Orlando.

Experience Nosferatu playing September 23-October 31, 2022 at Renaissance Theatre Company located at 415 E. Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32803. Tickets are $30. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.rentheatre.com.