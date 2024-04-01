RIDE THE CYCLONE Returns For Limited Engagement At Theatre South Playhouse!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre South Playhouse in Dr. Phillips has announced the return of the Central Florida Premiere of the cult hit musical “Ride The Cyclone!” for a limited engagement!

With book, music, and lyrics by Brooke Maxwell and Jacob Richmond this dark comedy musical takes the stage at the Playhouse to thrill and chill audiences in our immersive space.

In this hilarious and outlandish story, the lives of a group of teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller, The Amazing Karnak, invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other — the chance to return to life. This popular musical is a funny and moving look at what makes a life well-lived!

After a sold out three week run “Ride The Cyclone” returns for 19 additional performances over six weeks! Audiences have been enthusiastically responding to the show and coming back over and over. In true cult musical fashion, some are even dressing up in costumes and bringing the cast special gifts. Theatre South Playhouse is extremely excited to have given fourteen (14) young professionals the chance to bring this show to the Central Florida area.

Additionally, Theatre South Playhouse is excited to offer an additional, exclusive, experience for “Cyclone” fans! “Into The Cyclone - An Exclusive Post Show Experience” invites fans to join us for "The Late Show with The Amazing Karnak" featuring a meet and greet & talk back session with the cast of "Ride The Cyclone". Guests will be part of the full “Ride The Cyclone” experience with audience participation games and skits, cast karaoke, surprise songs, and an hour of stepping into our world at the Wonderville Traveling Fairgrounds. This is a separate ticketed event and being present at that evening's show is not required.

Directed by Hillary Brook (Matilda, Urinetown, School of Rock, Be More Chill, The Sound of Music), with choreography by Chris Payen, and musical direction by Alex LaPlante.

Tickets

Theatre South Playhouse will present 19 shows over six weekends. For more information, please call 407-601-4380 or email Admin@TheatreSouthplayhouse.org.

Theatre South Playhouse is located at The Marketplace at Dr. Phillips at 7601 Della Drive, Suite 15, Orlando, FL 32819. For more information about Theatre South Playhouse visit, TheatreSouthPlayhouse.org.