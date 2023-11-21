Popular Orlando Performer Chase Padgett Premieres A Brand New Solo Christmas Show

Chase Padgett brings his prodigious talents as a singer, guitarist, comedian, and storyteller to the stage for an unforgettable evening of Christmas spirit. This holiday cabaret is stuffed like a stocking with the timeless Christmas music we all know and love, as well as lots of laughs & memorable moments. Chase's blazing guitar work, lighting fast wit, and surprisingly soulful singing voice will make any crowd remember what makes Christmas such a special time of year.

“I've always loved Christmas but never thought I'd do a Christmas show,” says Padgett. “But then I was a guest in Tymisha Harris' holiday cabaret at the Shakes 2 years ago and had a blast. It made me reflect on the profound impact how the two greatest gifts I've ever received were Christmas presents: a guitar and improv classes at the Sak Comedy Lab. Both went on to profoundly change my life. Without those gifts… I wouldn't be doing what I'm doing now. I look forward to sharing the fruits of those gifts with audiences this Christmas season!”

Chase Padgett's hit one man shows (6 Guitars, Nashville Hurricane, Lucky Break) have played to rave reviews and sold out houses all over North America. He has been a featured variety performer for Disney Cruise Line and was recently a semi-finalist on “Alter Ego,” the avatar based singing competition show on Fox.