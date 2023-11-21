Popular Orlando Performer Chase Padgett Premieres A Brand New Solo Christmas Show

Experience his talents as a singer, guitarist, comedian, and storyteller in this unforgettable holiday cabaret.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

Popular Orlando Performer Chase Padgett Premieres A Brand New Solo Christmas Show

Chase Padgett brings his prodigious talents as a singer, guitarist, comedian, and storyteller to the stage for  an unforgettable evening of Christmas spirit. This holiday cabaret is stuffed like a stocking with the timeless Christmas music we all know and love, as well as lots of laughs & memorable moments. Chase's blazing guitar  work, lighting fast wit, and surprisingly soulful singing voice will make any crowd remember what makes Christmas  such a special time of year.  

“I've always loved Christmas but never thought I'd do a Christmas show,” says Padgett. “But then I was a  guest in Tymisha Harris' holiday cabaret at the Shakes 2 years ago and had a blast. It made me reflect on the  profound impact how the two greatest gifts I've ever received were Christmas presents: a guitar and improv classes  at the Sak Comedy Lab. Both went on to profoundly change my life. Without those gifts… I wouldn't be doing what  I'm doing now. I look forward to sharing the fruits of those gifts with audiences this Christmas season!” 

Chase Padgett's hit one man shows (6 Guitars, Nashville Hurricane, Lucky Break) have played to rave  reviews and sold out houses all over North America. He has been a featured variety performer for Disney Cruise  Line and was recently a semi-finalist on “Alter Ego,” the avatar based singing competition show on Fox. 




