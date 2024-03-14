Pompano Beach Arts Showcases Newest Exhibition of the Photographer Phoenix

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pompano Beach Arts will present The Spirit of This Place, a photography exhibition that captures the soul of nature as seen through the eyes of internationally collected, award-winning conservation photographer Phoenix. Her images reflect her devotion to protecting the natural environment and a reverence for wild places. The exhibition showcases works created during her two artist residencies, respectively in Ireland and Great Smoky Mountains National Park, as well as from her Sacred Trees, Landscape, Winged Life, Venice, and National Parks Collections, which include views of Florida’s Everglades. The exhibition can be seen at Pompano Beach Cultural Center from April 12 through May 25, 2024, with an opening reception on April 12 from 6-8 pm. For more information, www.pompanobeacharts.org

“We are delighted to bring this stunning collection of beautiful images to our gallery,” said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. “Phoenix’ work is known for capturing the intersection of art and healing, transporting viewers to a place of peace and meditation."

Phoenix, who only goes by her first name, established a love of nature as a child during family vacations to national parks. A native Miamian and Broward County resident, Phoenix is known for her painterly approach in her photography.

“Being a nature photographer is a mystical experience,” said Phoenix. “Like a meditation of light – color, texture, structure, pattern, and composition – it awakens an inner peace and knowingness.”

Her approach to photography and life is grounded in her philosophical belief that we are all one, and all interconnected. Her works have been honored in numerous juried exhibitions and showcased in 25 solo exhibitions, including Everglades National Park Gallery. Her photography has been featured in magazines and calendars worldwide and is found in private collections internationally.

“My love, my divine call to art, is to truthfully capture those moments when my soul is touched by the extraordinary wonder and beauty seen through my camera’s inner lens -- from colorful bugs, smaller than a fingernail’s tip, to ever changing magnificent paintings presented every morning and night for humanity's delight,” stated Phoenix.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, Florida.