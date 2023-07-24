Pat Sajak, Linda Larkin and Jonathan Freeman Headline Give Kids The World Village's AN EVENING WITH… Speaker Series

Three of pop culture's most iconic stars will share their unique perspectives and insights in an engaging, highly interactive format this summer as part of Give Kids The World Village's popular An Evening With… speaker series. Proceeds will benefit the Village, an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with magical week-long wish vacations at no cost.

On Saturday, August 12, beginning at 5:30 pm, iconic Wheel of Fortune Host Pat Sajak – who recently announced his retirement next year after 41 seasons – will discuss his legendary career and host a Q&A session. VIP guests can also participate in a meet 'n greet with Pat, including an autograph and photo opportunity.

An Evening With… continues on Saturday, August 26, at 5:30 pm, when Linda Larkin (Princess Jasmine) and Jonathan Freeman (Jafar), stars of Disney's animated classic, Aladdin, host a one-of-a-kind discussion about their Disney careers, followed by a Q&A. VIP guests can also participate in a meet 'n greet with Linda and Jonathan that includes an autograph and photo opportunity.

Tickets for both events can be purchased at Click Here, with all proceeds donated to make wishes come true for critically ill children and their families.

More than 30,000 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with a critical illness each year, and half of those who are eligible for a wish choose to visit Central Florida and its world-renowned theme parks. Give Kids The World is the nonprofit that fulfills all of these wishes, providing every wish family with an all-inclusive dream vacation including transportation; accommodations; all meals and snacks; nightly entertainment; donated theme park tickets; daily gifts; and non-stop fun at the Village, a storybook destination featuring an array of accessible rides and attractions. Since 1986, more than 188,000 wish children and their families from all 50 states and 76 countries have been welcomed to the Village to laugh together, play together, and create priceless memories away from hospital stays and medical treatments.

Give Kids The World is one of less than 1% of all U.S. charities to receive Charity Navigator's highest rating 17 years in a row. For more information or to make a donation, visit Click Here. For information about An Evening With… visit Click Here.