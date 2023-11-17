Osceola Arts Presents THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL – Where Holiday Chaos Meets Heartwarming Charm

Osceola Arts Presents THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL – Where Holiday Chaos Meets Heartwarming Charm

It's everyone's favorite time of year again, and Osceola Arts is set to bring the beloved annual Christmas pageant to life with "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical." Running from December 1 to December 17, 2023, this jolly and heart-warming musical is set to capture the hearts of audiences with its mix of mischief, humor, and holiday spirit.

In this festive production, the town's most mischievous kids, the Herdmans, decide they want starring roles in the annual Christmas pageant. Known for their wild behavior, the Herdmans come with their own set of script changes, turning the traditional pageant upside down. But as the town comes together, something magical happens. Witness as the spirit of Christmas truly comes to life in their small town, reminding everyone of the season's true meaning.

"This musical is a perfect blend of hilarity and heart," said Lavonté Rogers, Show Director. "We invite the community to join us for a show that celebrates the holiday season's chaos and joy, highlighting how unexpected changes can lead to the most memorable and meaningful moments."

Special Performances for Accessibility:

- Audio Described Performance: Friday, December 15 at 7:30 pm.

- American Sign Language-Interpreted Performance: Saturday, December 16th at 2:00 pm. For optimal seating for the interpreter, please contact the box office.

Ticket Information:

- Prices: $25 for students and seniors, $30 for adults.

- Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or at the Osceola Arts Box Office.

This production, as part of the 63rd Season at Osceola Arts, continues the tradition of bringing vibrant, inclusive, and engaging theatrical experiences to the Central Florida community.

Since 1960, Osceola Arts has stood as a beacon for artists and art enthusiasts in Central Florida. Offering more than just theater, it provides a diverse array of visual and performing arts. Each year, the center showcases over 150 performances, art exhibits, concerts, children's theater, and more, making it a cultural hub for all forms of artistic expression.

Come and experience the delightful chaos and heartwarming moments in "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical." It's a holiday event that promises laughter, joy, and a reminder of what makes this time of year so special.




