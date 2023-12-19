Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards

Orlando Sings Presents A SOLARIA SOLSTICE Featuring the Solaria Singers

With tickets nearly sold out, Orlando Sings has announced a livestream option is now available.

Dec. 19, 2023

Orlando Sings Presents A SOLARIA SOLSTICE Featuring the Solaria Singers

Orlando Sings Presents A SOLARIA SOLSTICE Featuring the Solaria Singers Orlando Sings presents its third annual A Solaria Solstice concert featuring the Solaria Singers, Orlando Sings' fully professional chamber choir, in the intimate setting of the Timucua Arts Foundation.

With tickets nearly sold out, Orlando Sings has announced a livestream option is now available.

Quickly becoming a favorite holiday tradition in Orlando, the third iteration of A Solaria Solstice will be a beautiful evening of music and poetry that reflects on this season of light and life. A different take on the traditional holiday choral concert, not only will audience members hear beloved music celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa, but the program will also include compelling contemporary choral works that inspire and shine a bright light of hope into the darkness of this longest night of the year.

One attendee of last year's program said, “The Solstice concert was exquisite. I believe it was the deepest expression of the cathartic power of music I have ever heard.” –Elizabeth E.

Andrew Minear, the founding Artistic and Executive Director of Orlando Sings and conductor of Solaria says, “A Solaria Solstice is a special concert experience for both audience members and the singers. These fabulous vocal artists create such beautiful sounds, and we all feel the resonant voices reverberate in the room– there is transformative power in the way this calls us to embody the emotions of the music and poetry. We all can then step back out into the world with a renewed sense of inner strength, aesthetic awareness, and hope for the new year ahead.”

“What makes this concert so special,” says Sarah Purser, Orlando Sings general manager and member of the Solaria Singers, “is that it allows the concert-goer to experience music that transcends cultural and religious barriers and hopefully  inspires them to reflect on this season, literal and figurative, of their lives.” 

The Solaria Singers, a group comprised of some of the finest vocalists in Central Florida, performs fresh interpretations of the greatest choral works of history as well as the most adventurous, compelling, and meaningful music composed for vocal ensembles in the 21st century. Most recently they performed “Solaria Takes Flight” a concert of music inspired by the Italian Renaissance which featured Eric Whitacre's Leonardo Dreams of His Flying Machine and Morten Lauridsen's Six Fire Songs: masterful modern settings of Renaissance poetry by America's greatest living choral composer.

The Solaria Singers were voted Best Chamber Music Group in the Orlando Weekly's Best of Orlando Reader's Choice awards.

Orlando Sings exists to elevate the choral art form and enrich the cultural fabric of Florida through extraordinary shared experiences for audiences and singers. Led by Artistic and Executive Director Dr. Andrew Minear, Orlando Sings presents a full season of professional concerts in Central Florida. They perform music inspired by the many cultures of our community, classical masterpieces, and thought-provoking works by the most brilliant composers of today. They also perform some of the most well-known and widely celebrated works in the canon, and they are also committed to presenting and commissioning new works, especially by diverse and underrepresented composers. 

Upcoming this season they will present Baroque Magnificence: Bach's Mass in B Minor in Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts; their annual Orlando Sings Choral Festival in downtown Orlando, and the poignant Considering Matthew Shepard in the Pugh Theater. 

Concert Information: https://orlandosings.org/season/

Solaria: Click Here


