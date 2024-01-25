Orlando Sings Presents Bach's Mass in B Minor - A Majestic Choral Masterpiece

Orlando Sings presents a one-night-only performance of Johann Sebastian Bach's Mass in B Minor in acoustically exquisite Steinmetz Hall on March 1st at 8:00 p.m. Conducted by Dr. Andrew Minear, and featuring fantastic soloists along with Orlando Sings' new professional orchestra, The Solaria Players, Orlando Sings continues the organization's tradition of presenting a major work every spring.

Bach's Great Mass, known as the crowning jewel of Baroque choral music, is a monumental work; a profound tapestry of intricate melodies, soaring voices, instruments, and harmonies. The work sits at the apex of human achievements, in the same realm as the breathtaking works of the Sistine Chapel, the Pyramids of Giza, or Shakespeare's plays. Generations of performers and listeners have been enamored with the beauty and complexity of the work.

“It does not get more grand or majestic than the B Minor Mass— it is truly a pinnacle of choral music. J. S. Bach's extraordinary ability to combine intricate polyphony with profound spirituality makes this work at once complex and universal, transcending religious boundaries. As a conductor, I find Bach's music to be both emotionally and intellectually stimulating. It is a monumental work, and I could not be more proud of the wonderful singers in the Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus. Along with our brilliant orchestral musicians, we can't wait to share this epic masterpiece with Orlando,” said Andrew Minear, artistic and executive director

The oratorio features baroque instrumentation including strings, oboe, natural horn, and continuo which will be played by members of Orlando Sings' own orchestra, the Solaria Players. Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus, boasting over 100 singers, will be prominently featured on Bach's many ornate choruses and the ensemble will be conducted by the organization's founder, artistic and executive director, Dr. Andrew Minear.

Tickets are available to purchase at the Dr. Phillips Center box office or at Click Here.

Coming up next for the organization is their third annual Choral Festival taking place on April 30th and May 3rd in downtown Orlando. Performances will include Gabriel Fauré's Requiem, Op. 48 and Reena Esmail's Malhaar: A Requiem for Water. The organization Will Close their season with Considering Matthew Shepard, a poignant Grammy-nominated oratorio in response to the murder of young Matthew Shepard in 1998 composed by Craig Hella Johnson and performed by Orlando Sings' fully professional ensemble the Solaria Singers, the work will be presented fully staged in the Pugh Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts with chamber orchestra, soloists and projections.

What: Orlando Sings Presents Bach's Mass in B Minor

When: March 1st at 8:00 p.m

Where: Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets: Click Here