Orlando Shakes Reveals Schedule For PlayFest 2023

This year's festival will be held October 27-29 and November 3-4.
Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF, Central Florida's largest professional theater company, has announced its schedule for this year's PlayFest 2023.
The Arts Bridge Charity Presents PlayFest 2023 is a two-weekend play festival developing the work of six dynamic playwrights and their groundbreaking new plays. This year's festival will be held October 27-29 and November 3-4.
The two-weekend schedule includes:
"The Facts are as Follows:" | By Christopher Washington | Directed by Shonn McCloud | Sponsored by Rick Schell | Friday, October 27, 8 p.m.
"Who Hurt You?" | By Katie Do | Directed by Felichia Chivaughn | Sponsored by Grant Gribble | Saturday, October 28, 8 p.m.
"Hundreds and Hundreds of Stars" | By Sandra Delgado | Directed by Clare Lopez | Sponsored by Rita Lowndes | Sunday, October 29, 4:30 p.m.
"Only Some of God's Children or Mississippi Magnolias" | By Paris Crayton III | Directed by Angel Bates Creeks | Friday, November 3, 8 p.m.
"Beheading Columbus" | By Diana Burbano | Directed by Edmarie Montes | Sponsored by the Mills Family Foundation | Saturday, November 4, 5 p.m.
"Agathe" | By Angela J. Davis | Directed by Joshian Morales | Saturday, November 4, 8 p.m.
Single tickets are just $15 each per play reading. Plus, for $20 more, join us on Saturday, November 4th for a buffet-style dinner (catered by Pig Floyds) with select available playwrights and directors in-between readings that day.
For more information or to order tickets, please call 407-447-1700 or visit Click Here.
