Orlando Shakes Reveals Schedule For PlayFest 2023

This year's festival will be held October 27-29 and November 3-4. 

By: Oct. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 2 SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024
Audra McDonald, Neil Patrick Harris & More to Narrate Disney's 2023 Candlelight Procession Photo 3 Audra McDonald & More to Narrate Disney's Candlelight Processional
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 4 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour

Orlando Shakes Reveals Schedule For PlayFest 2023

Orlando Shakes Reveals Schedule For PlayFest 2023

Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF, Central Florida's largest professional theater company, has announced its schedule for this year's PlayFest 2023.

The Arts Bridge Charity Presents PlayFest 2023 is a two-weekend play festival developing the work of six dynamic playwrights and their groundbreaking new plays. This year's festival will be held October 27-29 and November 3-4. 

The two-weekend schedule includes:

"The Facts are as Follows:" | By Christopher Washington | Directed by Shonn McCloud | Sponsored by Rick Schell | Friday, October 27, 8 p.m.

"Who Hurt You?" | By Katie Do | Directed by Felichia Chivaughn | Sponsored by Grant Gribble | Saturday, October 28, 8 p.m.

"Hundreds and Hundreds of Stars" | By Sandra Delgado | Directed by Clare Lopez | Sponsored by Rita Lowndes | Sunday, October 29, 4:30 p.m.

"Only Some of God's Children or Mississippi Magnolias" | By Paris Crayton III | Directed by Angel Bates Creeks | Friday, November 3, 8 p.m.

"Beheading Columbus" | By Diana Burbano | Directed by Edmarie Montes | Sponsored by the Mills Family Foundation | Saturday, November 4, 5 p.m.

"Agathe" | By Angela J. Davis | Directed by Joshian Morales | Saturday, November 4, 8 p.m.

Single tickets are just $15 each per play reading. Plus, for $20 more, join us on Saturday, November 4th for a buffet-style dinner (catered by Pig Floyds) with select available playwrights and directors in-between readings that day.

For more information or to order tickets, please call 407-447-1700 or visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Orlando

1
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Comes to Little Radical Theatrics Next Month Photo
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Comes to Little Radical Theatrics Next Month

Little Radical Theatrics presents its Fall 2023 production of The Rocky Horror Show! Learn more about the upcoming production here!

2
CFCArts Instrumental Ensembles Perform at Dr. Phillips Center This Fall Photo
CFCArts Instrumental Ensembles Perform at Dr. Phillips Center This Fall

The powerful instrumental ensembles of Central Florida Community Arts are heating up this fall! The CFCArts Big Band will perform Ghoulish Grooves, October 20 and 21 at the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater at Dr. Phillips Center in downtown Orlando.

3
Osceola Arts Opens 63rd Season With THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Photo
Osceola Arts Opens 63rd Season With THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

Osceola Arts opens 63rd theatre season with the musical Hunchback of Notre Dame on stage October 6-22. Learn more about the musical and find out how to get tickets here!

4
Florida Grand Opera Seeks Locations in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties for New ZIP CODE To Photo
Florida Grand Opera Seeks Locations in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties for New ZIP CODE Tour

Join Florida Grand Opera's ZIP CODE Tour as they bring free opera performances to nontraditional venues in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Experience the beauty and magic of opera in unexpected places. Don't miss out on this unique cultural experience.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below Video
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ruthless! The Musical
Winter Park Playhouse (9/22-10/15)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mary Poppins The Musical
Ritz Theater Sanford (10/06-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Misery
Athens Theatre (9/22-10/15)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Titusville Playhouse (1/12-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Girl
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (12/05-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stephen King's Misery
Athens Theatre (9/22-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
King Center for Performing Arts (12/11-12/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MATILDA
Theatre South Playhouse (11/02-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum
Athens Theatre (3/01-3/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Marvelous Wonderettes
Shuler Stage (1/26-2/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You