Orlando Shakes Reveals Schedule For PlayFest 2023

Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF, Central Florida's largest professional theater company, has announced its schedule for this year's PlayFest 2023.

The Arts Bridge Charity Presents PlayFest 2023 is a two-weekend play festival developing the work of six dynamic playwrights and their groundbreaking new plays. This year's festival will be held October 27-29 and November 3-4.

The two-weekend schedule includes:

"The Facts are as Follows:" | By Christopher Washington | Directed by Shonn McCloud | Sponsored by Rick Schell | Friday, October 27, 8 p.m.

"Who Hurt You?" | By Katie Do | Directed by Felichia Chivaughn | Sponsored by Grant Gribble | Saturday, October 28, 8 p.m.

"Hundreds and Hundreds of Stars" | By Sandra Delgado | Directed by Clare Lopez | Sponsored by Rita Lowndes | Sunday, October 29, 4:30 p.m.

"Only Some of God's Children or Mississippi Magnolias" | By Paris Crayton III | Directed by Angel Bates Creeks | Friday, November 3, 8 p.m.

"Beheading Columbus" | By Diana Burbano | Directed by Edmarie Montes | Sponsored by the Mills Family Foundation | Saturday, November 4, 5 p.m.

"Agathe" | By Angela J. Davis | Directed by Joshian Morales | Saturday, November 4, 8 p.m.

Single tickets are just $15 each per play reading. Plus, for $20 more, join us on Saturday, November 4th for a buffet-style dinner (catered by Pig Floyds) with select available playwrights and directors in-between readings that day.

For more information or to order tickets, please call 407-447-1700 or visit Click Here.