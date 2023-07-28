Orlando Shakes Reveals Lineup For PlayFest 2023

PlayFest runs October 27-29 and November 3-4, 2023.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

POPULAR

CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced! Photo 1 CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced!
Photos: First Look at The Titusville Playhouse's 9 TO 5 Photo 2 Photos: First Look at The Titusville Playhouse's 9 TO 5
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 3 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Photos: First Look at the Little Radical Theatrics Cast of MATILDA at Orlando Shakes! Photo 4 Photos: First Look at the Little Radical Theatrics Cast of MATILDA at Orlando Shakes!

Orlando Shakes Reveals Lineup For PlayFest 2023

The Arts Bridge Charity presents PlayFest 2023. PlayFest 2023 will consist of six new play readings presented over two weekends, October 27-29 and November 3-4, 2023. During each reading, patrons will experience groundbreaking new works while participating in the creative process by sharing their reactions directly with the playwright and creative team at a post-show talkback.

Learn more at Click Here

2023 PLAYFEST FINALIST:

Diana Burbano “Beheading Columbus”

Paris Crayton lll “Only some of God’s Children or Mississippi Magnolias”

Angela J. Davis “Agathe”

Sandra Delgado “Hundreds and Hundreds of Stars”

Katie Do “Who Hurt You?”

Christopher Washington “The Facts are as Follows:”

About PlayFest

PlayFest is an annual festival that provides a place for writers, theatre professionals, and audiences to connect and share ideas that promote thought-provoking stories. Audiences experience staged readings of seven new works over two weekends and participate in the development of new plays, conversing with playwrights, directors, and actors while absorbing groundbreaking new works.

Since 1999, the festival has introduced over 163 new works to regional and nationwide audiences, including Karen Zacarías’ Native Gardens, Lauren Gunderson’s I and You, Mark Brown’s Around the World in 80 Days, Kathleen Cahill’s Charm, John Biguenet’s Shotgun, Jennifer Hoppe-House’s Bad Dog, William Missouri Downs’ The Exit Interview, Steve Yockey’s Blackberry Winter, and Steven Dietz’ Yankee Tavern. Out of those readings, we have produced 18 new plays in our mainstage season. Many PlayFest plays have also received productions in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, and Washington, D.C. Many PlayFest alumni have since been published and received critical acclaim and awards for their work. The world premiere of Gertrude and Claudius by Mark St. Germain, our first commission which appeared in PlayFest 2017, opened in our 2018-2019 season. Funding for the commission of Gertrude and Claudius generously provided by Rita and John Lowndes.

Orlando Shakes is a core member of the National New Play Network, a nationwide organization devoted to developing new work through the New Play Exchange, rolling world premieres, and annual conferences. Orlando Shakes prides itself on active participation within the national new play community while engaging its local audiences in the latest and greatest in playwriting.




RELATED STORIES - Orlando

1
Orlando Premiere of SIGNIFICANT OTHER Comes to New Generation Theatrical Photo
Orlando Premiere of SIGNIFICANT OTHER Comes to New Generation Theatrical

New Generation Theatrical, an Orlando-based non-profit that supports the theatrical arts, today announced the Orlando premiere of Significant Other, a play by Joshua Harmon that explores friendships, courtships and the possibility of being terminally single.

2
NOSFERTU Adult Vampire Experience Returns to Orlando in September Photo
NOSFERTU Adult Vampire Experience Returns to Orlando in September

 Renaissance Theatre Company presents the return of “Nosferatu' September 15-November 5, 2023 at the Ren in Orlando.  Nosferatu first premiered in Orlando in 2021, and returned in 2022 to a completely sold out run.

3
Downtown Arts District “Art After Dark” Semi-Formal Soiree For Young Professio Photo
Downtown Arts District “Art After Dark” Semi-Formal Soiree For Young Professionals Returns in August

Downtown Arts District has nnounced the return of its popular program “Art After Dark” a Soiree for Young Professionals on Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 7pm-10pm at CityArts Orlando.

4
Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts Announces 2023 Partnership With Surfing San Photo
Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts Announces 2023 Partnership With Surfing Santas

The King Center, the Space Coast's premiere destination for national touring entertainment, and Surfing Santas, the beloved annual gathering of Santa suit-clad surfers and thousands of spectators in Cocoa Beach, have announced a new partnership for the 2023 event.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Video Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall Video
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall
Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY Video
Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL Video
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville
Athens Theatre (7/14-8/06)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Freaky Friday, A New Musical
The Tropic Theater (8/12-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 9 to 5, the Musical
Titusville Playhouse (7/28-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Venus in Fur
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (2/07-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol - 2023
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (11/29-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Beauty & the Beast: In Concert
Northland Church (9/07-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Marvelous Wonderettes
Shuler Stage (1/26-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Becoming Othello: A Black Girl's Journey
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (3/13-3/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Boulevard of Bold Dreams
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (10/04-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Discover the City Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You