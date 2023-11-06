Orlando Shakes Appoints Larry Mabrey as New Managing Director

Mabrey joins the team after serving as the managing director of Santa Cruz Shakespeare.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

Orlando Shakes Appoints Larry Mabrey as New Managing Director

Orlando Shakes has announced the appointment of Mr. Larry Mabrey as its next Managing Director. Mabrey joins the Orlando Shakes team after serving as the Managing Director of Santa Cruz Shakespeare. A highly successful theater and academic administrator with over 18 years of experience, he also served as the Executive Director of Circus Flora theater in St. Louis, Executive Director of the West Virginia Public Theatre, Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director for the Avalon Theatre Company of St. Louis, and Director of the Center for Professional Development at Webster University.

 Mabrey attended Webster University for Arts Management & Leadership and received a BFA in Theatre Arts from Stephens College. He is a proud member of the Actors' Equity Association and belongs to the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, and the Nonprofit Leadership Lab. He excels in cultivating board leadership, developing philanthropy, and working with a strong administrative team.  

“Orlando Shakes' reputation for high quality professional productions is well known and I am energized about the opportunities that await us,” said Mabrey. “I look forward to partnering with Jim Helsinger, the staff, board, and community to bring the magic of theater to Central Florida and expand Orlando Shakes' sphere of influence.” In coming to Orlando Shakes, the leading non-profit professional theater in Central Florida, Mabrey will join a growing and robust arts community that welcomes both his management skills and his collaborative leadership experience.

A search committee, led by Shakes Board Member Linda Landman Gonzalez, recruited nationally for the position and hired Evolution Management Consultants to assist with the search. Gonzalez noted, “Nearly 100 candidates were contacted in the search process, initial interviews were conducted with 12 applicants, and four finalists had full-day interviews at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center. Mabrey emerged as the strongest and most experienced applicant at the close of the search with the skills and enthusiasm to lead Shakes into its 36th season and beyond.”

Mabrey will begin his tenure as Managing Director on November 27. The members of the Shakes board and company are eager to work with him to continue the evolution of Shakes as a theater of national prominence. Artistic Director Jim Helsinger, who jointly leads Shakes with the Managing Director, said, “I have known Larry for years through the Shakespeare Theatre Association (the international conference of Shakespearean theaters) and have admired his skill and talent. Larry joins us with experience leading a respected Shakespeare theater, and I look forward to working together to build the future of Orlando Shakes.”

Orlando Shakes is currently celebrating its 35th Anniversary Season, performing a nine-show season of classics, contemporary, and children's theater. Shakes also produces a new play development series as well as educational programming for the Central Florida Community

ABOUT ORLANDO SHAKES

Celebrating its 35th anniversary season, Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF is Central Florida's leading non-profit professional theater, featuring classic, contemporary, and children's plays at the John & Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center. Conveniently located in Loch Haven Cultural Park, just minutes from the heart of Orlando's Mills 50 and Ivanhoe Village Main Street entertainment districts, Orlando Shakes is one of the region's top date-night destinations. Visit OrlandoShakes.org to learn more about our annual Signature Series, Children's Series, PlayFest, Cabaret series, and immersive educational programming.

** Orlando Shakes is sponsored in part by the Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the State of Florida. Orlando Shakes is funded in part by Orange County Government through the Arts & Cultural Affairs Program. Orlando Shakes is supported by United Arts of Central Florida, host of OrlandoAtPlay.com and UAArtsEd.com. **

The mission of Orlando Shakes is to enrich our community with engaging professional theater, inspiring educational experiences, and thought-provoking new plays.



