Orlando Gay Chorus Will Host Florida LGBTQ+ Choruses For RAINBOW CONNECTION Concert

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After the success of last year's gathering, the Orlando Gay Chorus will welcome LGBTQ+ choruses from across the state for Rainbow Connection, a vibrant celebration of music, pride, and community. On June 13, 2026, singers from around Florida will travel to Orlando for a day dedicated to connection, collaboration, and the shared joy of raising our voices together.

Participating choruses — including Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida (GMCSF), Gay Men's Chorus of Tampa Bay (GMCTB), and Diversity: The Voices of Sarasota — will join the Orlando Gay Chorus for a special opportunity to build fellowship, share in rehearsal, and celebrate the unique power of queer choral music. Throughout the day, singers will connect with one another, learn together, and prepare for an unforgettable evening of music.

The celebration culminates in a collaborative concert open to the entire community, where hundreds of voices will unite on stage in a powerful expression of pride, solidarity, and joy. Audiences can expect an inspiring evening filled with dynamic performances, moving harmonies, and the unmistakable energy that happens when LGBTQ+ artists come together to celebrate who we are.

Rainbow Connection will take place at 7:00 PM on June 13, 2026, at the First United Methodist Church of Orlando. Whether you are a longtime supporter of LGBTQ+ choral music or discovering it for the first time, this special event promises to uplift, inspire, and remind us all of the power of community through song. Tickets are free, with a suggested donation of $20 or more.

Don't Miss a Orlando News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...