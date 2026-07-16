HAIRSPRAY to Open at Doctor Phillips Center With Little Radical Theatrics

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Little Radical Theatrics has announced its Summer 2026 All Ages Community Theater production of the Tony Award-winning musical Hairspray, playing August 14–16 at the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater in the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Hairspray is set in 1962 Baltimore and follows Tracy Turnblad, a lovable teenager whose dream of dancing on the popular "Corny Collins Show" transforms her from an outsider into a local celebrity. Along the way, Tracy sets out to challenge segregation on television, stand up to the reigning Teen Queen, and win the heart of Link Larkin—all while celebrating self-confidence, acceptance, and the power of change.

The production is executive produced by Fatima Viegas and directed by Travis Eaton. Arius West serves as co-choreographer and fight director alongside co-choreographer Chris Payen, with musical direction by Nishaa Johnson. The creative team also includes Cultural Coordinator L'Niarae Blevins, Intimacy Director Jennifer Rae Paxton, Production Management by Nessy Entertainment, Rehearsal Stage Manager Joan Rodriguez, and Assistant Stage Manager Matthew Brewer.

The cast stars Tommie Tracy, Stephanie Viegas, Emma Licata, Bobbi Morgan, Jack Feldt, Jay Marion, Katherine Lindsley, Daniel Torres, Erin Brenna, Derek Hayden, and Olivia Hill.

Featured performers include Sydney Rafferty, Sariah Edwards, Caitlin Gabrielle, Leiana Miller, Kyle Reynolds, Ryan Bassett, Chase Kensington, Bianca Matheson, Ez Lavallee, Madeline Daunt, Courtney St. John, Liam Rodriguez Graciani, Emma Turner, Montez Walker, Kaila Mitchell, Bradford Scott, Amea Jackson, Rocket Sird, and Fran Sansico.

The ensemble also features Elise Pettitt, Art Alexx, Delight Stewart, Toni Lugo, Diamond Metcalfe, Stephanie Harper, Mikayla Acree, Justus Aikens, Emmerson Caraglio, Selené Jackson, Christopher Jean, Grant Jean, Charlotte Moszenburg, and Kalli Turner.

Hairspray is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

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