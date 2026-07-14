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SHREK THE MUSICAL to Open at Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

Stephen Andrews and Shirey Brown star in Jill Van Orden's production kicking off the 2026-27 season.

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SHREK THE MUSICAL to Open at Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

This weekend, The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach will present SHREK THE MUSICAL, opening July 16th and running through August 2nd.

Based on the hit movie, this musical follows Shrek (Stephen Andrews), a misunderstood Ogre who teams up with a talking Donkey (Zimyr Alexander) to regain his solitude after his swamp is overrun by exiled fairytale creatures. He strikes a deal with the villainous Lord Farquaad (Daniel Johannsen) to rescue Princess Fiona (Shirey Brown), eventually falling in love with her and learning to embrace his uniqueness.

All the beloved characters you know from the film come to life on stage!

Directed by Jill Van Orden, this musical kicks off the Little Theatre's 2026-27 season with a show the entire family can enjoy.

Tickets run for 27 dollars for adults, 12 for students/children, and 26 for seniors. Tickets and information are available online or by calling the box office at 386-423-1246.

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