Orlando Gay Chorus Performs Peace on Earth: Make the Yuletide Gay

It’s time to make the holiday season a little bit gayer! Orlando Gay Chorus will be performing in their annual holiday concert. This year’s show is Peace On Earth: Make The Yuletide Gay, with two performances across Central Florida over two weekends. The first stop is on December 10 at Harriett Coleman Center for the Arts, with the second stop of the show on December 16 at the Ritz Theater in Sanford. To purchase tickets, visit Click Here.

Orlando Gay Chorus hopes to unite the community and world through song. Peace On Earth: Make The Yuletide Gay celebrates music, holidays, and languages from around the world! Languages featured in this show include English, Swahili, Korean, Zulu, Spanish, Hawaiian, Mandarin Chinese, and German. Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa are honored through song throughout the performance. Join in the call for unity, and #SingGay during songs like “It’s a Small World After All”.

Of course, it would not be an Orlando Gay Chorus show without a little bit of camp! Other featured songs include “A Hand for Mrs. Claus”, “The Christmas Can-Can”, and “Dear Santa (Bring Me a Man)”. You may even get a peek at Gay Santa and Mrs. Claus! Ring in the season and unify the community by attending Peace On Earth: Make The Yuletide Gay!