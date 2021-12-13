Orlando Fringe Announces Winter Mini-Fest Lineup

Orlando Fringe, host of Orlando's most unique arts festival, announces the exciting artists and productions that have been selected to perform at their in-person Winter Mini-Fest on January 13-16 as well as their online Mini-Digi-Fest January 19-23.

For the 6th Annual Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest, Theatre Producer Lindsay Taylor selected artists that audiences will love. Taylor selects productions that fall into three categories, award-winning or audience favorites from the Fringe Festival last May, shows by popular artists that have played in Orlando Fringe before, and new artists that have never played in our city before. There are over twenty shows at this year's festival each playing multiple times throughout the four days. Fringe prides itself on saying they have shows "rated G to OMG" so there is always something for everyone.

Local artist Michelina Moen, a professional dancer who has performed all across Central Florida, including being a longtime member of the award-winning Varietease. Fringe attendees have the utmost privilege to witness her talents showcased through her improvisational dance solo show Always Now.

Produced by the Florida Deaf Theatre Project, Keith Banks will appear in Becoming Grandma Kat, which presents a young man who has witnessed a crime and is placed in a Witness Protection Program. Banks is a deaf artist and former graduate of the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind in St. Augustine. He has previously presented this show at Rochester Fringe.

Based on the bestselling novel by DH Cermano, nostalgic and award-winning Coffee and Cedar has been described as heartfelt and warm, and focuses on teaching viewers about courage and confidence. Cermano's work draws inspiration from his worldly travels, as well as his family-oriented lifestyle.

Orlando's Portals Theatre presents Cross Country: A Self-Help Concert Performance, which chronicles two strangers who abandon their hometowns in pursuit of a new adventure and happier life. Cross Country is shared through the raw concept album by Dan Drnach.

The Peek-A-Boo Lounge is Orlando's longest running and award winning burlesque group, and will be performing a one night only special event in their house, Häos on Church. No stranger to Orlando Fringe audiences, anything BlueLaLa Entertainment produces is a must-see event.

Natalie Sings! presents Sing Out Loud, a story about finding pride and love told through the music of the Carpenters. Gracing the stage will be Fringe veterans Natalie Doliner, Sarah Lee Dobbs, and Ned Wilkinson.

The DownTEENers: A Coming of Age Cabaret by Beth Marshall Presents combines her Top Teens with The DownTowners from Lutheran Towers. This show features music from Lady Gaga, The Ramones, The Beatles, The Village People, Musicals of Then and Now and many more surprises. This theatre company intends to challenge audiences with deeper explorations of the human condition.

From Winter Park, Florida, Airtight Theatre returns to Fringe with The Sack: A Play on Superheroes. Starring Jordan Bertke, audiences are thrown into the world of Spyn Issac, who soon discovers he has the stunning capability of redirecting projectiles away from himself which results in his ultimate rise to superhero status. Jordan received the Orlando Sentinel's Critics Choice for Best Solo Show- Comedy in 2021.

Performing as Kids Fringe's mini-mini fest, Puppet Celebration, Inc. presents The Everglads, an interactive and heartwarming puppet show for all sorts of families to enjoy. Led by Sean Keohane, the production company offers a creative space for puppeteers with the intention of preserving traditional string puppetry while encouraging appreciation for the craft and performing arts.

Steven Nicholas of Naples, Florida brings his mind-reading skills to this year's Winter Mini- Fest with experiMENTAL. A Patron's Pick 2021 winner, Steven utilizes several techniques such as mnemonic devices and persuasive language, an enticing performance is to be expected.

Lightup Shoebox's production of Brown Eyed Girl is a thought provoking documentary style show that carefully captures the prejudice and ignorance that has taken place over the years in America.

Fringe favorite Erika Kate MacDonald joins Orlando Fringe all the way from Covington, Kentucky with The Barn Identity, a lush dark comedy about things that shouldn't make sense but somehow do. Alongside an introspective production is a live musical accompaniment by Paul Strickland.

Spectacle & Mirth of Richmond, Virginia presents The Marvelous Mechanical Musical Maiden, where one can journey through the life of a woman who lost her voice to a body of brass. Clavin is also the producer and founder of the Richmond Fringe Festival.

A love story told throughout the course of three generations will be brought to life by award-winning actor, playwright, and director Paris Crayton III. Crayton has scribed over fifty plays, twenty one of which have been produced around the country. He was named as one of ArtsATL's "30 Under 30" and Atlanta Journal Constitution's "Artist to Watch." Winter Mini-Fest attendees have the unique opportunity to see the debut of his production of Bloodline.

Hat Hat Chapeaux: Pamela Bob Sings Mandel & Lydon, a story about the highs and lows of love told through musical theatre and jazz blues from Broadway's Pamela Bob. In addition to Broadway shows, she has worked on Off-Broadway productions as well as film and television.

From Iowa City, Iowa, Shelley Cooper presents La Divina, a one-woman show stylized as an interview that takes audiences through the trials and tribulations of renowned opera singer Maria Callas. In addition to touring at Fringe festivals around the country, she has also performed at several opera houses such as Varna Opera Theatre in Bulgaria.

All the way from Minneapolis, actor, writer and artist Sam Kruger presents Fool Muun Komming!, a science fiction comedy merged with physical theatre. Kruger is a graduate of the University of Minnesota, and famed physical theatre and clown school Ecole Philippe Gaulier, in Etampes, France. This production has also been showcased at the Winnipeg Fringe as well as the Minnesota Fringe Festival.

Presented from Portland, Oregon is Rosegold, a one-woman show revealing the horrors that are an alcoholic's confessions at a virtual support group brought to life by Donna Kay Yarborough. Yarborough has performed improv, music, storytelling, and comedy all across North America, and won a Critics Choice Award for Best Solo Show- Drama..

From Los Angeles, artist Bonnie He is bringing her talents to Orlando with A Terrible Show for Terrible People, a physical comedy solo show involving only He herself and two spoken words. He has won the "Craziest Solo Show" award at the Crazy Woke Asians Solo Performance Festival, and has toured from Second City Hollywood's Diversity Comedy Festival to New York's Clown Theatre Festival.

Another talent from Los Angeles is actor and playwright Nick Ullett with Dying Is Easy, Comedy Is Hard, a one man show about a British immigrant's effort to make Americans laugh and his ultimate search for a new life. Some of his previous credits include The Importance of Being Earnest and The Tempest, as well as several television appearances like The Ed Sullivan Show.

As always Fringe is ecstatic to welcome international performers. From Ottawa, Canada, Tim C. Murphy will be bringing back his hit show, Blind to Happiness. Murphy explores a thought-provoking question: Is happier a choice?

In addition to this year's in-person Winter Mini-Fest, Fringe will also be producing a digital festival Mini-Digi-Fest, that will combine recordings of select performances from Winter Mini-Fest as well as online only selections.

Manic Mirror Productions will digitally present Parallax, a remarkable story about two wannabe pop stars who take opposite paths to discover what it means to truly be themselves. This production provides insight for those looking to transition into a designated field of work, and those who have contemplated an alternative lifestyle.

Viewers also have a mystical chance to see Magic on the Fringe, an interactive close-up magic show, with Jimmy Ichihana. Ichihana is based in Orlando, and specializes in sleight-of-hand magic with cards. He was featured on season thirteen of America's Got Talent, and has made several appearances on Penn & Teller: Fool Us. This show will be live-streamed for select performances only.

Orlando's Phoenix Tears Production presents Recovery, an immersive show on zoom where audience members assist the recently deceased. This show will be live-streamed for select performances only.

Spectacle & Mirth brings an audio experience Journey to the Kingdom of Hypnos. Viewers can expect a wondrous journey led by the Greek-god creature of Slumber.

Peter Michael Marino goes live with Planet of the Grapes Live - On Demand, a homage and parody to the classic film "Planet of the Apes" (1968). Presented by PM2 Entertainment, Earth's civilians are taken to a mysterious island in the near future to witness an astronaut face enslavement by speaking grapes who possess human intelligence. Marino takes viewers through the entitlement of mankind, crooked class systems, and science vs. religion.

The Oklahoma Indigenous Theatre Company presents Neechie-Itas by Jo MacDonald (Anishinaabe), a comedy about four women who end up in jail after what starts out as an attempt to reconnect. Virtually, one can anticipate to witness genuine indigenous sisterhood and gain exposure to the complex stories that highlight struggles of the indigenous community through comedy.

Kansas City's Poet T.L Sanders brings to the screens The kNewborn, where we journey through life with Terry, a felon and father who earns another chance at parole. Sanders has performed at the Kauffman Center of the Performing Arts, the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art, and several venues located in Kansas City's Historic Jazz District.

Scantily Glad Theatre intends on virtually showcasing Something in the Water. Audiences are to witness an enticing spectacle of Grumms transforming into a squid-like monster and trying to pass off as a normal woman in society. Inspired by performer S.E. Grummet's experience coming out as transgener, this heartwarming play explores gender in society and social norms, and rightfully won Best Theatre at the Adelaide Fringe Festival.

All the way from Mile High City, Diana Varco will be performing in an original piece titled Shattered, which unites comedy and tragedy in retelling the story of an individual picking up the broken pieces of herself and learning to live again. Broadway World Los Angeles nominated Varco for 'Performer of the Year' in Shattered, and the production has been welcomed by the Hollywood Fringe Festival and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Arthur Chong proudly presents 1.5 Korean, a series of comedy sketches centered around navigating identity and self-expression while being Korean and Korean-Black-American. Chong and Paek have been recognized with reverence for their outstanding work; the production received a 2021 Diversity Scholarship in addition to taking home the title of "Best Two Person Show" at Hollywood Fringe.

Camp BFF4E, a wild musical ride through summer camp from the perspective of a kid obsessed with camp and another who would rather be anywhere else. Witnessing the development of their relationship or lack thereof is anticipated to be full of excitement. This show will be performed by award winning Alli Harris from Ottawa, Canada.

Additional information and tickets for the 6th Annual Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest are available now at orlandofringe.org/wmf2022.