Orlando Fringe Presents BIPOC 10-Minute Play Festival

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The lineup of shows include CAN I HELP YOU?, SAVING THE BEST FOR LAST and more.

Orlando Fringe announced that this month's First Fringe Friday would feature 10-minute plays created by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) artists. All six of the short plays that are scheduled to be presented on Friday are performed by individuals who have never appeared on the stages of Orlando Fringe.

The lineup of shows includes:

How Can I Help You? by Nap Island

A play which contextualizes the pandemic of loneliness during the coronavirus pandemic.

Saving the Best For Last by Rajpa Productions

Brother John practices the arts in the role of Motivational Storytelling, Cultural History, and tribute Vocalist. His personal motto: "I Live & Learn so to Share!" #Empowerment

Boldly Blerd Trek by Velvet Duke

How I found peace by finding my place in the Star Trek universe.

3 Way Lovve: Lovvespear's Requiem by Maatology Productions

This is an excerpt from the stageplay 3 Way Lovve where the lead character, William, aka Lovvespear, who is a famous graphic artist/painter, makes his decision in regards to his fate with his life and his relationship with his well-to-do adopted father/mentor, Guy Kenwood. The lead character is inspired by renowned painter, Basquiat.

Temptation by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola

Two high school teenagers discover the ins and outs of online dating.

Resilience by Mia Raye Smith

Mia won a grant from Queens Council On the Arts to produce this play in 2018. She performed the show at LaGuardia Community College Little Theater. The play centers around an African American woman trying to find the perfect therapist to cure her anxiety disorder. The play tackles race and anxiety, the strong black woman syndrome, and the misconceptions about finding a therapist. Mia plays over 25 characters!

Hosted by Fringe Favorites Tymisha Harris and Cesar de la Rosa, First Fringe Friday takes place this coming Friday, September 4, at 7:00 pm and can be viewed on Orlando Fringe's Facebook page, Twitter profile, and YouTube channel, as well as orlandofringe.org/live.

First Fringe Friday is a free event, but donations are encouraged and 100% of the donations will be returned to the participating artists.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You