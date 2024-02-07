Orlando Fringe Names New Interim Executive Director Scott Galbraith

Galbraith will start with the Orlando Fringe organization officially on Monday, February 12, 2024.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE Photo 2 Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE
LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING - LIVE IN CONCERT Comes to the Dr. Phillips Photo 3 LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING - LIVE IN CONCERT Comes to the Dr. Phillips Center
Orlando Sings Presents Bach's Mass in B Minor - A Majestic Choral Masterpiece Photo 4 Orlando Sings Presents Bach's Mass in B Minor - A Majestic Choral Masterpiece

Orlando Fringe Names New Interim Executive Director Scott Galbraith

Orlando Fringe has announced Scott Galbraith as new Interim Executive Director.  Galbraith joins Orlando Fringe after decades of work in the arts from his early years as a performer including a performance on the New York Fringe Festival stage to 20 years as a theatre and festival producer and 15 years as a performing arts venue executive.  He has experience with artistic programming, arts education initiatives and in-house productions at three performing arts centers – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (Orlando, FL), Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville, AR) and the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts (Hartford, CT).  He also has a passion for diversity, equity and inclusion work in the arts, which has come to life through DEI committee work at the Walton Arts Center and a consulting project focused on creating an anti-racism learning and accountability program for white people in arts leadership roles. 

Most recently, Galbraith consulted on strategic planning and fundraising for Central Florida’s FusionFest.  In his new role, Galbraith will focus on day-to-day management of the Orlando Fringe as well as creating a long-term strategic plan that reflects its growing business, which now includes The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, the other mini-festivals throughout the year and the recently opened year-round performing arts venue Fringe ArtSpace.

“It’s such an exciting time at Orlando Fringe, between the increased attendance at the festivals, the first successful year at Fringe ArtSpace, and the start of The Collective incubator program,” says Galbraith.  “With Fringe’s history of being unjuried and uncensored, there’s a built-in sense of equity which is something I’ve been focused on creating through the arts for some time now.  I’m thrilled to be joining an organization that's similarly minded.”

Orlando Fringe Board President Doug Davis states: “As Fringe grows, we are excited to bring Scott onboard as a leader who can guide our talented staff into the next phase of our journey into showcasing artists from all over the world.  His theatrical knowledge and desire to work with independent art and artists will help us to expand our community reach through Fringe ArtSpace and the May festival.  Welcome to the team Scott!”

Orlando Fringe Board Member Matt Broffman states: “With Fringe at such an exciting time expanding beyond the Festival and growing into Fringe ArtSpace, we're incredibly excited to have Scott join our team.  As he brings his passion for independent artists and his leadership together with artists, staff, volunteers and the community, we shape the vision for the upcoming chapter of our organization.”

 Galbraith will start with the Orlando Fringe organization officially on Monday, February 12, 2024.



RELATED STORIES - Orlando

1
Opera Orlando To Present Site-Specific Production of Dvořáks Rusalka at the Art an Photo
Opera Orlando To Present Site-Specific Production of Dvořák's Rusalka at the Art and History Museums of Maitland

Experience the enchanting opera 'Rusalka' at the Art & History Museum of Maitland. Immerse yourself in this captivating performance filled with beautiful music and a compelling story. Don't miss this unforgettable cultural event.

2
Riverside Theatre Presents The Multi-Award-Winning, International Hit KINKY BOOTS Photo
Riverside Theatre Presents The Multi-Award-Winning, International Hit KINKY BOOTS

Riverside Theatre presents the multi-award-winning, international hit musical Kinky Boots. Don't miss this Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award-winning production.

3
Fringe ArtSpace to Present THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME & More in Photo
Fringe ArtSpace to Present THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME & More in February

Discover the exciting February programming lineup at Fringe ArtSpace. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Without Fear Theatre Debuts Original Rock Opera FIND ME Photo
Without Fear Theatre Debuts Original Rock Opera FIND ME

Without Fear Theatre will debut a new, original rock opera titled, FIND ME.

More Hot Stories For You

Opera Orlando To Present Site-Specific Production of Dvořák's Rusalka at the Art and History Museums of MaitlandOpera Orlando To Present Site-Specific Production of Dvořák's Rusalka at the Art and History Museums of Maitland
Riverside Theatre Presents The Multi-Award-Winning, International Hit KINKY BOOTSRiverside Theatre Presents The Multi-Award-Winning, International Hit KINKY BOOTS
Fringe ArtSpace to Present THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME & More in FebruaryFringe ArtSpace to Present THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME & More in February
Without Fear Theatre Debuts Original Rock Opera FIND MEWithout Fear Theatre Debuts Original Rock Opera FIND ME

Videos

Conductor Jorge Parodi On Opera Orlando's FRIDA Video
Conductor Jorge Parodi On Opera Orlando's FRIDA
John de los Santos on Opera Orlando's FRIDA Video
John de los Santos on Opera Orlando's FRIDA
Go Inside Orchestra Rehearsal for Opera Orlando's FRIDA with Cecilia Violetta Lopez Video
Go Inside Orchestra Rehearsal for Opera Orlando's FRIDA with Cecilia Violetta Lopez
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
Breaking Up Is Hard To Do in Orlando Breaking Up Is Hard To Do
The Winter Park Playhouse (1/19-2/17)Tracker
Steel Magnolias in Orlando Steel Magnolias
Theater West End (2/16-3/03)
BEAUTIFUL: the Carole King Musical in Orlando BEAUTIFUL: the Carole King Musical
Titusville Playhouse (1/12-2/18)
Peter Pan in Orlando Peter Pan
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (5/15-5/19)
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles (Non-Equity) in Orlando Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles (Non-Equity)
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (5/05-5/05)
A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum in Orlando A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum
Athens Theatre (3/01-3/24)
Ain't Misbehavin' in Orlando Ain't Misbehavin'
Orlando Shakespeare Theater (4/10-4/28)
Little Shop of Horrors in Orlando Little Shop of Horrors
The Blackbox at TPHS (2/22-2/24)
Moulin Rouge! in Orlando Moulin Rouge!
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (2/20-3/03)
Rent in Orlando Rent
Athens Theatre (4/12-5/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You