Orlando Fringe Names New Interim Executive Director Scott Galbraith

Orlando Fringe has announced Scott Galbraith as new Interim Executive Director. Galbraith joins Orlando Fringe after decades of work in the arts from his early years as a performer including a performance on the New York Fringe Festival stage to 20 years as a theatre and festival producer and 15 years as a performing arts venue executive. He has experience with artistic programming, arts education initiatives and in-house productions at three performing arts centers – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (Orlando, FL), Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville, AR) and the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts (Hartford, CT). He also has a passion for diversity, equity and inclusion work in the arts, which has come to life through DEI committee work at the Walton Arts Center and a consulting project focused on creating an anti-racism learning and accountability program for white people in arts leadership roles.

Most recently, Galbraith consulted on strategic planning and fundraising for Central Florida’s FusionFest. In his new role, Galbraith will focus on day-to-day management of the Orlando Fringe as well as creating a long-term strategic plan that reflects its growing business, which now includes The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, the other mini-festivals throughout the year and the recently opened year-round performing arts venue Fringe ArtSpace.

“It’s such an exciting time at Orlando Fringe, between the increased attendance at the festivals, the first successful year at Fringe ArtSpace, and the start of The Collective incubator program,” says Galbraith. “With Fringe’s history of being unjuried and uncensored, there’s a built-in sense of equity which is something I’ve been focused on creating through the arts for some time now. I’m thrilled to be joining an organization that's similarly minded.”

Orlando Fringe Board President Doug Davis states: “As Fringe grows, we are excited to bring Scott onboard as a leader who can guide our talented staff into the next phase of our journey into showcasing artists from all over the world. His theatrical knowledge and desire to work with independent art and artists will help us to expand our community reach through Fringe ArtSpace and the May festival. Welcome to the team Scott!”

Orlando Fringe Board Member Matt Broffman states: “With Fringe at such an exciting time expanding beyond the Festival and growing into Fringe ArtSpace, we're incredibly excited to have Scott join our team. As he brings his passion for independent artists and his leadership together with artists, staff, volunteers and the community, we shape the vision for the upcoming chapter of our organization.”

Galbraith will start with the Orlando Fringe organization officially on Monday, February 12, 2024.