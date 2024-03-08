Orlando Fringe Launches Orlando Out Fest in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Orlando Fringe has announced the newest addition to its celebrated festival lineup: Orlando Out Fest, a vibrant celebration of the LGBTQIA community through theater, art and expression. The inaugural festival coming to Fringe ArtSpace June 27-30, 2024, promises to amplify the voices of local LGBTQIA artists while fostering inclusivity and understanding within the Central Florida community. Orlando Out Fest will showcase the incredible talent and diversity of the LGBTQIA community with a lineup featuring 12 extraordinary local artists. From thought-provoking plays to crazy musicals, and more, attendees can expect a mixture of creativity that reflects the rich tapestry of LGBTQIA experiences.

“Orlando Out Fest is as much about empowerment and advocacy as it is entertainment,” says Orlando Out Fest Producer Ciara Hannon. “Through storytelling and artistic expression, the festival aims to spark conversations, challenge stereotypes and promote acceptance and equity for all. “We invite everyone - regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation - to join us for a celebration of love, acceptance and creativity. Together, let’s celebrate the history of LGBT artists while also paving the way for a more inclusive future.”

Orlando Fringe Festival Producer Tempestt Halstead continues, “We are thrilled to launch Orlando Out Fest as part of the Orlando Fringe family. This festival represents our commitment to providing a platform for diverse voices and narratives. We believe in the power of art to inspire change and unite communities, and Orlando Out Fest is a testament to that belief."

Experience Orlando Out Fest June 27-30, 2024 at Fringe ArtSpace located at 54 W. Church Street, Suite 201, Orlando, Florida 32801. Artists interested in submitting for the chance to be a part of Orlando Out Fest must do so here: 2024 Orlando Out Fest Submission Form. For more information, visit www.orlandofringe.org, and contact the Box Office: 407-648-0077.