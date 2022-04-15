Orlando Fringe Announces Fourth Year of Text-To-Give-A-Thon

Orlando Fringe, producers of the nation's longest running independent Fringe theatre festival, is back for its fourth year of their annual Text-To-Give-A-Thon. The event will take place in-person and virtually during the final hours of the United Arts Collaborative Campaign for the Arts, their biggest fundraising campaign of the year. The organization is gearing up for the 31st Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival.

Join them Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 7 PM with Orlando Fringe Artistic Producing Director, Lindsay Taylor, and friends for the 4th Text-to-Give-a-Thon. Instead of the previous 24-hour events, they will pack the fun of the past endurance Text-to-Give-a-thons into a short and sweet two hours and twenty-four minutes.

Orlando Fringe aims to raise $10,000 for their organization during and following the event. The campaign officially ends on Saturday, April 30. Donations will help Orlando Fringe continue to grow, and support artists from all over the world who participate in the festival. Donors can give during the event by texting "Fringe" to 41444. If you cannot make the event live, there will be a recording available for you to catch at the end of the event on orlandofringe.org.