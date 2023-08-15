Old Skool Gang Plays Soulful Sundays at Ali Cultural Arts

The performance is on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 6pm.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

Old Skool Gang Plays Soulful Sundays at Ali Cultural Arts

The popular series Soulful Sundays, presented by Pompano Beach Arts, delivers another high-energy night of music! Performing the top songs of the 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s, Old Skool Gang (OSG) will present their coolly choreographed show at Ali Cultural Arts Center on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 6pm. Tickets are $10, available at  Click Here. Space is limited. No tickets are sold at the door. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

“With South Florida is their home base, OSG has a huge following of loyal Old Skool Gang Family Members (aka fans), so we expect this performance to be a smash hit with our audience!” said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. “Known for always producing entertaining, energetic, and unique shows for a wide spectrum of audiences, the band promises to deliver a performance that will get you off your feet and take you on a trip through your best musical memories.”

OSG is inspired musically by a list of iconic acts from The Temptations to Earth, Wind & Fire, The Bee Gees to New Edition.

OSG is the brainchild of Entertainment Executive, and former member of KC and the Sunshine Band Member, Paul Lewis. His musical career has expanded through four decades of success. Lewis has been a single artist, the lead singer and producer of the hit group Bassix and the R&B group RPM, and, of course, an original member of the group KC and the Sunshine Band.

Alongside this prodigious talent is dynamic singer, producer, songwriter, Darrick Gaye, who has had the opportunity to grace the stage with many other superstar performers known around the world, including Freddie Jackson, Glenn Jones, Cherelle, Jody Watley, The Manhattans, Mary Mary, and The Mighty Clouds of Joy.

With yet another amazing voice, Craig “Silq” Edwards has traveled extensively all over the U S and abroad performing for audiences in over 12 countries. His smooth silky vocals and five octave range gives him a strong solid presence of his own, while also making him a perfect complement to Paul & Darrick.

Music Director, songwriter, arranger and producer Moses T. Talbot III is on the keyboards, making sure that all the musicians around the world that jam with OSG will keep the sound and the groove right on track.

Featuring South Florida's top performers and bands in various genres, Soulful Sundays at Ali Cultural Arts Center merges local and national artists, organizations, and vendors. This program enriches and celebrates the history and culture of the African American community in Pompano Beach and creates unforgettable musical experiences.




Recommended For You