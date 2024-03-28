Ocala Civic Theatre to Present Romantic Comedy STAGE KISS at The Reilly Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ocala Civic Theatre is set to present the witty romantic comedy STAGE KISS, live on stage April 11-21 in the NOMA Black Box at the Reilly Arts Center.

"She" (Joan Elizabeth McDonald) is an actress who hasn't worked in a while. "He" (Tom Ferreira) is an actor she hasn't seen in years. And they're paired during the revival of a forgotten 1932 melodrama called The Last Kiss. It was an overwrought flop - and so were they, years ago.

But during rehearsals, as they play reunited lovers in a doomed romance, they're drawn back together. And as they fall under the spell of the romance they're acting out onstage, they quickly lose touch with reality as the story follows them offstage.

The blossoming showmance isn't lost on anyone involved with the play, from the director (Cody Joseph Novotny) to their fellow actor Kevin (Caleb Lowe) and the rest of the Last Kiss cast (Melissa Nadenik, Marilyn Lauryn Shafferman, Oluwademilola "Demi" Thompson).

And soon, even She's husband Harrison (Oluwademilola "Demi" Thompson) and their teenage daughter Angela (Marilyn Lauryn Shafferman), as well as He's girlfriend Laurie (Melissa Nadenik), know about the resurrected romance - and some of them are remarkably unsurprised. But is anything shocking, really, in today's NYC theatre world?

So: Is it art imitating life - or life imitating art - in this more-than-meta play within a play? Saucy and a little surreal, Sarah Ruhl's STAGE KISS is a wickedly witty "wink-wink" of a rom-com for the adult crowd.

STAGE KISS is directed by Hannah Meade. Scenic designer is Greg Thompson. Costume designer is Amanda Jones. Lighting designer is Jack Coody. Sound designer is Alexa Hall. Props designers are Greg Thompson and Courtney Curtis. Stage manager is Greg Doss.

As part of our Rattlebox at the Reilly series, OCT presents STAGE KISS in the NOMA Black Box at the Reilly Arts Center. There will be 10 performances April 11-21: Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for ages 18 and younger. This PG-13 show is recommended for high school students and older. Buy tickets through the Reilly Arts Center box office at (352) 351-1606 or reillyartscenter.com.

This project is supported in part by Marion Cultural Alliance and the National Endowment for the Arts.