New Musical TWO THOUSAND MILES Will Receive Fully Staged Production In Brevard County

The Viera Studio presents Two Thousand Miles: A New Musical on December 15, 16, 17, in Brevard County, Florida.

"Two Thousand Miles" is a compelling musical that unfolds across California and New York City, tracing the interwoven stories of a group of friends. Amidst the backdrop of illness, resilience, and life-altering experiences, we follow Davis, a former business student turned playwright courageously battling Lupus, and his devoted boyfriend Nate, an accomplished composer learning the intricacies of caregiving. Together, they strive to bring their new musical to life. As their friends confront their own challenges, including Rheumatoid Arthritis, career setbacks, and an unexpected pregnancy, "Two Thousand Miles" beautifully illustrates the profound power of love, acceptance, and the unbreakable bonds of friendship.

The musical features a book by Alyssa M. Williams, music & lyrics by Hans Zanger, and direction by Monica Toro Lisciandro. The musical also features additional music & lyrics by Taylor Guttadauro and Jaclyn Nash.

The creator of Two Thousand Miles, Alyssa M. Williams, wrote the musical about her struggles living with Rheumatoid Arthritis for the last 16 years. Alyssa and The Viera Studio will be donating a portion of ticket sales to the Arthritis Foundation Florida joining fight to find a cure.

Two Thousand Miles premiered at the Hudson Guild Theatre in October of 2018 as a part of NY Summerfest through the New York Theatre Festival. Most recently, the show has had a concert performance at 54 Below in New York City on August 30, 2023, a staged reading at the DRS Community Center in Satellite Beach, Florida in June 2022, and a filmed staged reading at the Studio Theater in Lindenhurst, NY in October of 2020. In January 2020, the musical received a developmental production at the BACCA Arts Center on Long Island produced by local community theater Second Stage Studios. The musical has also performed various readings across New York City such as Ripley Grier Studios, The Green Room 42, Sunlight Studios, and 54 Below (2018), which featured Broadway members of On Your Feet!, In The Heights, Hadestown, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in the lead roles. www.2kmmusical.com

The Viera Studio will be accepting video submissions ( ages 18+) beginning October 17 via YouTube link. There will be a casting call released shortly. Contact thevierastudio@gmail.com for more information.