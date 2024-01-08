Neil Sedaka Musical BREAKING UP IS HARD TO DO Plays The Winter Park Playhouse January 19- February 17

This heartwarming, crowd-pleasing musical comedy has won praise both nationally and in London, and is set for its return to The Winter Park Playhouse.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Orlando Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 1 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Orlando Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
RIDE THE CYCLONE To Have Central Florida Premiere At Theatre South Playhouse In Dr. Philli Photo 2 RIDE THE CYCLONE To Have Central Florida Premiere At Theatre South Playhouse In Dr. Phillips!
Space Coast Symphony Hosts THE BEST OF COUNTRY MUSIC in January Photo 3 Space Coast Symphony Hosts THE BEST OF COUNTRY MUSIC in January
THE SPITFIRE GRILL Comes to Ocala Civic Theatre Photo 4 THE SPITFIRE GRILL Comes to Ocala Civic Theatre

Neil Sedaka Musical BREAKING UP IS HARD TO DO Plays The Winter Park Playhouse January 19- February 17

Neil Sedaka Musical BREAKING UP IS HARD TO DO Plays The Winter Park Playhouse January 19- February 17

Kicking off the new year, The Winter Park Playhouse pays tribute to the timeless songwriting of the legendary Neil Sedaka with their mainstage production of Breaking Up Is Hard To Do playing January 19 through February 17, 2024. 

This heartwarming, crowd-pleasing musical comedy has won praise both nationally and in London, and is set for its return to The Winter Park Playhouse with an impressive professional cast. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m.,Thursday, Friday and Saturday matinee performances at 2 p.m. and select Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.   

Set at a Catskills resort in 1960, this popular  musical follows two friends who leave Brooklyn for a Labor Day weekend in search of good times and romance. The score features twenty of Neil Sedaka's most popular hits including "Laughter In The Rain," "Where The Boys Are," "Calendar Girl," "Love Will Keep Us Together," and the chart-topping title song! 

This Winter Park Playhouse production boasts a stellar cast of musical comedy professionals including Playhouse returning actors: Tay Anderson (Honky Tonk Laundry, Crazy for Gershwin,  What a Glorious Feeling), Alexander Mrazek* (Desperate Measures), Ryan Matthew Petty (ShBoom! Life Could Be A Dream),  Kelly Wells (Florida Festival of New Musicals) and newcomers Sahid Pabon and Avianna Tato making their Playhouse mainstage debut.

Veteran professional director Rob Winn Anderson will direct and choreograph, and resident Playhouse Music Director, Christopher Leavy, will music direct. The Playhouse band will feature Mr. Leavy on piano, Sam Forrest on percussion, Miles Randoph on guitar and Ned Wilkinson on Bass. 

Ticket prices are $46 evenings, $43 senior evenings, $39 matinees, $23 preview performances, $20 students (15-25 years), active military and theatrical industry professionals. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students 25 years and younger) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available. 

For more tickets and information call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Orlando

1
Fringe ArtSpace to Present A BETTER TRIP With Shane Mauss This Month Photo
Fringe ArtSpace to Present A BETTER TRIP With Shane Mauss This Month

Fringe ArtSpace will present the hilariously heady event that highlights the personal psychedelic experiences of award-winning comedian, science podcaster and mental health advocate Shane Mauss and examines the history, science and culture of psychedelics… but wait, there's more! 

2
Review: New Touring Cast Grounds an Imperfect ALADDIN in Its Return to Dr. Phillips Center Photo
Review: New Touring Cast Grounds an Imperfect ALADDIN in Its Return to Dr. Phillips Center

What did our critic think of ALADDIN at Dr. Phillips Center?While the Ashman-Menken music is undeniable and the underlying story is one of Disney’s finest, the stage translation has always had more problems than Prince Ali has purple peacocks. (I counted.)...

3
THE SPITFIRE GRILL Comes to Ocala Civic Theatre Photo
THE SPITFIRE GRILL Comes to Ocala Civic Theatre

The musical THE SPITFIRE GRILL is live on stage February 8-25 at Ocala Civic Theatre. Learn more about the production here!

4
BECOMING GRANDMA KAT Announced At Orlando Fringes FESTN4! Photo
BECOMING GRANDMA KAT Announced At Orlando Fringe's FESTN4!

Keith Banks Jr. announces the return of Becoming Grandma Kat as part of FESTN4 presented by The Orlando Fringe at The Orlando Fringe Art Space. Live, in-person performances will be January 13th 2:30pm and January 14th at 8:00pm.

More Hot Stories For You

THE SPITFIRE GRILL Comes to Ocala Civic TheatreTHE SPITFIRE GRILL Comes to Ocala Civic Theatre
BECOMING GRANDMA KAT Announced At Orlando Fringe's FESTN4!BECOMING GRANDMA KAT Announced At Orlando Fringe's FESTN4!
RIDE THE CYCLONE To Have Central Florida Premiere At Theatre South Playhouse In Dr. Phillips!RIDE THE CYCLONE To Have Central Florida Premiere At Theatre South Playhouse In Dr. Phillips!
Space Coast Symphony Hosts THE BEST OF COUNTRY MUSIC in JanuarySpace Coast Symphony Hosts THE BEST OF COUNTRY MUSIC in January

Videos

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows Video
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
The Spitfire Grill in Orlando The Spitfire Grill
Ocala Civic Theatre (2/08-2/25)
Adam Pascal in Orlando Adam Pascal
54 BELOW AT THE RINKER (2/10-2/11)
Moulin Rouge! in Orlando Moulin Rouge!
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (2/20-3/03)
Venus in Fur in Orlando Venus in Fur
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (2/07-3/03)
Annie in Orlando Annie
Peabody Auditorium (2/20-2/20)
BEAUTIFUL: the Carole King Musical in Orlando BEAUTIFUL: the Carole King Musical
Titusville Playhouse (1/12-2/18)
Becoming Grandma Kat in Orlando Becoming Grandma Kat
Fringe ArtSpace - BlackBox Theatre (1/13-1/14)
Best of Broadway: 1955-1964 in Orlando Best of Broadway: 1955-1964
Breakthrough Theatre Company (1/19-2/05)
Henry VI, Part 1: Joan of Arc in Orlando Henry VI, Part 1: Joan of Arc
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (1/10-1/21)
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Orlando The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Theater West End (1/05-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You