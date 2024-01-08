Neil Sedaka Musical BREAKING UP IS HARD TO DO Plays The Winter Park Playhouse January 19- February 17

Kicking off the new year, The Winter Park Playhouse pays tribute to the timeless songwriting of the legendary Neil Sedaka with their mainstage production of Breaking Up Is Hard To Do playing January 19 through February 17, 2024.

This heartwarming, crowd-pleasing musical comedy has won praise both nationally and in London, and is set for its return to The Winter Park Playhouse with an impressive professional cast. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m.,Thursday, Friday and Saturday matinee performances at 2 p.m. and select Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Set at a Catskills resort in 1960, this popular musical follows two friends who leave Brooklyn for a Labor Day weekend in search of good times and romance. The score features twenty of Neil Sedaka's most popular hits including "Laughter In The Rain," "Where The Boys Are," "Calendar Girl," "Love Will Keep Us Together," and the chart-topping title song!

This Winter Park Playhouse production boasts a stellar cast of musical comedy professionals including Playhouse returning actors: Tay Anderson (Honky Tonk Laundry, Crazy for Gershwin, What a Glorious Feeling), Alexander Mrazek* (Desperate Measures), Ryan Matthew Petty (ShBoom! Life Could Be A Dream), Kelly Wells (Florida Festival of New Musicals) and newcomers Sahid Pabon and Avianna Tato making their Playhouse mainstage debut.

Veteran professional director Rob Winn Anderson will direct and choreograph, and resident Playhouse Music Director, Christopher Leavy, will music direct. The Playhouse band will feature Mr. Leavy on piano, Sam Forrest on percussion, Miles Randoph on guitar and Ned Wilkinson on Bass.

Ticket prices are $46 evenings, $43 senior evenings, $39 matinees, $23 preview performances, $20 students (15-25 years), active military and theatrical industry professionals. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students 25 years and younger) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available.

For more tickets and information call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at Click Here.