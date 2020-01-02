National Tour of Disney's ALADDIN Will Put On A Benefit with Proceeds Going to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Company members from the North American Tour of Disney's Aladdin will present SONGS FROM A WHOLE NEW WORLD, an evening of new and original music, on Monday, January 27 at 8 PM at The MEZZ (100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando, FL 32801).

You've seen them sing and dance in Agrabah, now you can be a part of this intimate evening in the heart of Orlando, as the talented company of Disney's Aladdin share their own original works. This unique cabaret experience allows the company to step out of their roles on stage, and showcase their abundant creativity and talent for audiences in a whole new way.

All proceeds and money will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theatre community since 1988, BC/EFA has raised more than $225 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States. To learn more, visit www.broadwaycares.org.



General Admission tickets for SONGS FROM A WHOLE NEW WORLD are $10. Tickets can be purchased at the door the night of the event with cash or card, or by visiting www.EventBrite.com.

This event is 21 and over.



Disney's Aladdin plays at Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts January 22 through February 9, 2020.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You