THROUGH THE YEARS to Open Winter Park Playhouse's New Cabaret Space

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Celebrated vocalist Natalie Cordone christens the brand-new cabaret stage at the recently renovated Winter Park Playhouse with her latest solo cabaret - Through the Years - August 19 and 20, 2026. Mr. Christopher Leavy will accompany on piano.

Join Natalie for an evening of musical theatre songs and nostalgia as she takes audiences on a special retrospective celebrating her more than 22 years on the Playhouse stage. Natalie revisits memorable songs and stories from the musicals, cabarets, and concert productions that have shaped her artistic journey.

Featuring beloved favorites including "My Favorite Things,""Don't Rain on My Parade,"I Feel the Earth Move,""9 to 5,""Over the Rainbow" and more, this intimate evening celebrates a remarkable relationship between performer, theatre and audience.

Natalie Cordone performed her first Winter Park Playhouse musical - The Roar of the Greasepaint, The Smell of the Crowd - in the theatre's second season (2004) . This began Ms. Cordone's 2 decade performance journey on the Playhouse stage. With 16 mainstage musicals, 9 cabarets (including this show), and 4 one-night only special event performances to her credit at The Winter Park Playhouse, Natalie will leave audiences wanting more as she tells the tale in word and song of her professional growth alongside the theatre's growth.

Ms. Cordone has extensive performing credits including some notable appearances with The Colorado Symphony, as a soloist with the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, Off-Broadway starring in Tony and Tina's Wedding, on national tour with The Gershwin Experience with Michael Andrew (produced by Todd Gershwin), awarded Orlando Sentinel's Best Featured Actress for Some Enchanted Evening (Winter Park Playhouse), Carbonell Award winner (Maltz Jupiter Theatre) , and television credits on the Netflix hit Dynasty.

"We are thrilled to have Natalie back on stage to kick-off the Spotlight Cabaret Series in our brand-new cabaret lounge! Get your tickets soon because this one will sell out quickly!"

Tickets are $23 plus a one drink minimum. All seats are general admission. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. show. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.

The live cabaret will be filmed and available to enjoy virtually Friday, September 4, 2026 through Monday, September 7, 2026. A private link will be sent at 5:00 pm on Friday, September 4, 2026 and will be valid for 3 days. Virtual tickets are $23 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office.

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