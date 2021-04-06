Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Marshall Ellis Performing Arts Center Presents THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Debuting on Broadway in December 2017, The SpongeBob Musical received 12 Tony Award nominations in 2018.

Apr. 6, 2021  

The Marshall Ellis Performing Arts Center and the ME Performing Arts Theatre Program have announced their partnership with the Orlando Artists Guild, beginning with their summer youth production of The SpongeBob Musical at the ME Theatre on July 30 and 31.

The ME Performing Arts Center has staged 6 productions for their youth theatre program over the past year. They will be the first theatre program in Central Florida to stage The SpongeBob Musical. The production will be appropriate for all audiences and feature high-energy sequences.

The SpongeBob Musical is based off the popular animated television series, SpongeBob SquarePants, which is currently airing its thirteenth season on Nickelodeon. Debuting on Broadway in December 2017, The SpongeBob Musical received 12 Tony Award nominations in 2018.

The Orlando Artists Guild represents a growing number of accomplished actors, directors, dancers, and other theatre arts professionals. The Orlando Artists Guild will introduce additional directors and faculty to the ME Performing Arts Center Theatre Program youth shows while also bringing additional productions to the ME Theatre, which is the only theatre space in Central Florida to work in tandem with a dance school.

Additional information on the Marshall Ellis Performing Arts Center Theatre Program and the upcoming production of The SpongeBob Musical can be found here.


