Margaret Edson's Pulitzer Prize-Winning WIT Is Next For The Ensemble Company

The Ensemble Company, the theatre company in residence at Penguin Point Productions located in the Oviedo Mall, follows its recent acclaimed production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Clybourne Park with another winner of the prestigious prize, Margaret Edson's W;t.

In W;t. Vivian Bearing, a renowned professor of English who has spent years studying and teaching the intricate, difficult Holy Sonnets of the seventeenth-century poet John Donne, is diagnosed with advanced ovarian cancer.

Confident of her ability to stay in control of events, she brings to her illness the same intensely rational and painstakingly methodical approach that has guided her stellar academic career. But as her disease and its excruciatingly painful treatment inexorably progress, she begins to question the single-minded values and standards that have always directed her, finally coming to understand the aspects of life that make it truly worth living.

First performed in Costa Mesa, California at South Coast Repertory, W;t first played Off-Broadway in a production from MCC Theatre in 1998. The production starred Kathleen Chalfant, who was later replaced in the run by Judithy Light. Cynthia Nixon headlined a Manhattan Theatre Club produced Broadway premiere in 2012. It was adapted into an Emmy Award-winning television film starring Emma Thompson. In addition to the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the play also won the Best New Play award from the New York Drama Critics' Circle.

W;t will be directed by Selena Ambush, making her Ensemble Company debut. Jeanine Henry, also making her Ensemble Company debut, stars as Dr. Vivian Bearing, joining company veterans Eileen Antonescu (Mother of the Maid, Les Liaisons Dangereuses) as E.M. Ashford, Ryan Christopherson (Dying City, Six Degrees of Separation) as Jason Posner, Jarman Day (Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Torch Song) as Dr. Kelekian/Mr. Bearing, and Sarah French (Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Torch Song) as Susie Monahan.

The production will run September 10th through 20th, 2021, with Friday and Saturday evening performances at 7:00pm and Sunday matinee performances at 2:00pm. There is also a special industry night performance at 7:00pm on Monday, September 20th. All performances will be presented at The Ensemble Company's home at Penguin Point Productions, located at 1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd, Oviedo, FL 32765.

Tickets are $20 for Adults, $18 for Seniors (60+), and $16 for Students (with I.D.). Advanced reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting www.penguinpointproductions.com/tickets.