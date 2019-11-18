Marc Cohn And PEPPA PIG LIVE! Just Announced At King Center

Grammy award winner, Marc Cohn will be here on February 9 and Peppa Pig Live! is making a stop at the King Center on May 19.

Tickets go sale Friday, November 22 at noon. Please see the attached press release for details.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting kingcenter.com or by calling the King Center Ticket Office at 321.242.2219. Ticket office hours are Monday - Friday, Noon - 6pm & Sat, Noon - 4pm.

Marc Cohn

Sunday, February 9, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets on Sale Friday, November 22 at Noon

Tickets start at $63.25 (inclusive of fees)

Produced by MusicWorks Concerts

After winning a Grammy for his soulful ballad, "Walking in Memphis," Marc Cohn solidified his place as one of this generation's most compelling singer-songwriters, combining the precision of a brilliant tunesmith with the passion of a great soul man. Rooted in the rich ground of American rhythm and blues, soul and gospel and possessed of a deft storyteller's pen, he weaves vivid, detailed, often drawn-from-life tales that evoke some of our most universal human feelings: love, hope, faith, joy, heartbreak. Cohn followed up his platinum-selling debut with two more releases in the 1990s, at which point Time magazine called him "one of the honest, emotional voices we need in this decade" and Bonnie Raitt declared, "Marc is one of the most soulful, talented artists I know. I love his songs, he's an incredible singer, and I marvel at his ability to mesmerize every audience he plays for." Hear him perform all his hits including "Silver Thunderbird," "Let Me Be your Witness," "Join The Parade," "Strangers in a Car," "True Companion," "Walking Through the World," and the iconic, "Walking in Memphis."

PEPPA PIG LIVE!

Tuesday, May 19, 6 p.m.

Tickets on Sale Friday, November 22 at Noon

Tickets start at $34.50 (inclusive of fees)

VIP packages availavle!

Produced by AEG Presents

Peppa Pig Live! is back with her action-packed live show featuring your favorite characters as life size puppets and costume characters in her new live show, Peppa Pig's Adventure! Come join Peppa on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises! For this show a child younger than one year old may be permitted into the theatre without a ticket, if the child will be sitting on a parent or guardian's lap.

