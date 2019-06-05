Mad Cow Announces Teatro EspaÃ±ol In THE LITTLE PRINCE

Mad Cow Theatre and the Teatro Español program are pleased to announce The Little Prince/El Principito; a bilingual dramatic reading/lectura. The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exúpery will be adapted and directed by Eliana Stratico at Mad Cow Theatre June 25 & June 26 in the Harriett Theatre.



The story of a world weary aviator whose sputtering plane leaves him stranded in disgrace in the Sahara desert, where he has a surprising encounter with a mysterious young boy, the Little Prince. Over eight days stranded in the desert, The Little Prince recounts the miraculous story of his life. A life that shows us a new way to look at things, a new way to look at ourselves. The Aviator reconnects with his lost youth realizing that there are other worlds out there, creatures we do not imagine can exist, there are desires, needs, and a newfound happiness that is drawing him out to find what he lives and loves for.



"Sometimes we lose the route, sometimes we forget that there is a unique rose somewhere in the universe." Said Eliana Stratico, Mad Cow Theatre's Teatro Español director. "This bilingual version of The Little Prince/El Principito, reinforces the idea that a story of beauty and friendship do not accept language barriers. Friendship is water in the middle of the desert of our lives."



Mad Cow Theatre y Teatro Español se complacen en anunciar la lectura dramatizada bilingüe de El Principito. El Principito, de Antoine de Saint-Exúpery, será adaptado y dirigido por Eliana Stratico en Mad Cow Theatre el 25 y 26 de junio en la sala Harriett.



La obra cuenta la historia de un aviador cansado del mundo cuyo avión lo deja varado en el desierto del Sahara, donde tiene un encuentro sorprendente con un misterioso joven, el Principito. Durante ocho días en el desierto, el Principito narra la milagrosa historia de su vida. Una vida que nos muestra una nueva forma de ver las cosas, una nueva forma de mirarnos a nosotros mismos. El aviador se vuelve a conectar con su juventud perdida al darse cuenta de que hay otros mundos allá afuera, criaturas que no imaginamos que puedan existir, hay deseos, necesidades y una nueva felicidad que lo lleva a encontrar algo por lo que vivir y amar.



"A veces perdemos la ruta, a veces olvidamos que hay una rosa única en algún lugar del universo", dice Eliana Stratico, directora de Teatro Español en Mad Cow Theatre. "Esta versión bilingüe de El Principito, refuerza la idea de que una historia de belleza y amistad no acepta barreras idiomáticas. La amistad es el agua en medio del desierto de nuestras vidas".



The Little Prince/El Principito runs June 25 & June 26 in the Harriett Theatre at Mad Cow Theatre 54 W. Church Street (second floor) in downtown Orlando. (Click here for directions). Performances are at 7:30 p.m. both nights.

Talkbacks take place after each reading. Talkbacks are free to audience members, and the public may attend at no extra cost.

Tickets are $12. Tickets are available at madcowtheatre.com or by calling patron services at Mad Cow Theatre at 407-297-8788 ext. 1.

All Tickets are subject to a $3 facility fee.

Parking Information is available here.

Our Theatre is on the Second Floor at 54 W. Church St., Orlando, FL, 32801

Our Mailing Address is P.O. Box 3109, Orlando, FL, 32802





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You