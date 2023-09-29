MISERY at Athens Theatre

Stephen King's Misery at the Athens Theatre 9/22-10/15

MISERY at Athens Theatre

Unveiling the Terror: Stephen King's "Misery" Takes the Stage at the Athens Theatre!

Originally published in 1987, Misery follows the harrowing ordeal of Paul Sheldon, a successful novelist who finds himself trapped in the remote home of his self-proclaimed "number one fan," Annie Wilkes. After a car accident leaves him injured and helpless in her care at her secluded home, Annie's obsession with Paul's fictional character, Misery Chastain, takes a dark and twisted turn. The situation spirals into a tense battle of wills between captor and captive.

There will be a special audio described performance on Sunday, 10/1 and a special ASL/English interpreted performance on Friday, 10/6. For tickets and more information, please visit www.AthenDeLand.com or phone the Box Office at 386-736-1500.

Get More Information
 




