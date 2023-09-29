MISERY at Athens Theatre

For many years there has been a stigma around talking openly and honestly about one’s mental health and those things many rely upon for treatment, including medication and therapy. This has been especially the case for those in the black/BIPOC community. And though there has been progress made over the last few years, partially due to the realities brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still much progress to be made. That is why it is especially important that New Generation Theatrical decided to produce NEXT TO NORMAL with a cast of mostly black/BIPOC actors to bring attention to this important issue and hopefully build awareness and support. And in doing so, New Gen delivers a raw, emotional gut punch that strikes a chord and a nerve in a powerful way.