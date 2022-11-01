MISERY, CHARLOTTE'S WEB & More Lead Florida's November Theater Top Picks

Orlando is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

Misery

Osceola Arts - October 28, 2022 through November 06, 2022

After a car crash, romance novelist Paul Sheldon finds himself trapped in a secluded cabin under the care of Annie Wilkes. How will Annie, his self-proclaimed Number One Fan, react when she learns her favorite character has been killed off in his unreleased manuscript? And will Paul survive to write again?

For tickets: click here.

Charlotte's Web

Orlando Shakes - October 18, 2022 through November 12, 2022

This beloved tale, featuring madcap and endearing farm animals, explores bravery, selfless love, and the true meaning of friendship. A sensitive pig named Wilbur and a wise spider named Charlotte spin a plan to ensure Wilbur doesnt end up as pork chops on the farmers dinner plate! Based on the beloved book by E.B. White.

For tickets: click here.

Fiddler on the Roof

StarStruck Theatre - November 13, 222 through November 13, 2022

Watch the incredible students from StarStruck Academy bring this timeless Broadway musical to the stage and listen to the unforgettable melodies from TRADITION, TO LIFE, MATCHMAKER, SUNRISE SUNSET and so many more!

For tickets: click here.

.

.

Wingman

Orlando Repertory Theatre- Black Box Theater - November 10, 2022 through November 13, 2022

Dr. Anthony Warren has broken the code to dating: You just have to read a woman's mind. This brilliant biochemist has found a way to tap into telepathy. He capitalizes on this by helping awkward men woo the women of their dreams, but what happens when Tony ends up falling for one of his client's love interests? Directed by Arius West. Written by Gretchen Suárez-Peña.

For tickets: click here.

A Christmas Carol

Orlando Shakes - November 30, 2022 through December 24, 2022

A merry Christmas for everybody! And a happy new year to all the world!Back by popular demand, the story of the ghosts of Christmas, Tiny Tim, and Scrooges redemption graces the Margeson Theater again at Orlando Shakes! Enjoy fresh hot cocoa and chocolate chip cookies at intermission and hear gorgeous carols. Its fun for the whole family!

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.