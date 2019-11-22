MIRACLE IN BEDFORD FALLS Comes to Orlando Rep

Orlando Repertory Theatre (Orlando REP) opened Miracle In Bedford Falls to the public last weekend, delighting family audiences and welcoming in the holiday season. The musical based on the Frank Capra film "It's A Wonderful Life" is written by Mark Cabaniss with music and lyrics by Lowell Alexander. This production runs through December 29, and is funded in part by Orange County Government through the Arts & Cultural Affairs Program with Directing Sponsorship from Frank Santos and Dan Dantin.

"Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings!"

George Bailey has spent his entire life giving of himself to the people of Bedford Falls, watching his dreams of travel and adventure pass him by. Life has not been kind to George, and with a scandal looming, he finds himself in a desperate place on Christmas Eve. Enter Clarence, a guardian angel who shows George what the world would have been like if he had never been born. Friends and family surround George with the spirit of generosity and love, while the magic of Christmas transforms their community.

On Monday, November 25th and Tuesday, November 26th, the 10:30am field trip performances are now open to the public, offering a wonderful activity for families celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday, and looking for special activities. Separate pricing applies to these two dates, at just $12 per ticket. Because these are field trip performances, the usual public offerings of concessions, pre-show activities, and post-show meet and greets will not be available. These tickets may be purchased by phone or walk-up only.

The production team includes director Tara Kromer, musical director Robby Stamper, choreographer Spencer Morrow, scenic designer Kyle Ransbottom, costume designer Tan Huaixiang, lighting designer Sharp Edge Lighting Design (Lisa

Weinshrott Kimmel and Michael Kimmel), sound designer Anthony Narciso, and props designer Sarah Bender Allen. Illustration artist for the artwork of this production is Brian Demeter.

The cast includes Matthew Alexander, Tay Anderson, E. Mani Cadet, Brian Chambers, Pat Clark, Jacob Froehlich, Celia Gomez, Sloane Hockman, Zachary Holmer, Dayja Le'Chelle Legg, Noah A. Lyon, Bradley Mack, Terrence Parkes, Christopher Payen, Ralph Prentice Daniel, Savannah Rucks, Nick M. Serino, Rhyse Silvestro, Lillie Eliza Thomas, Stephanie Trull, Jared Warren.

Performances are 1:30pm & 6:00pm Saturdays and Sundays, playing now through December 29. Tickets begin at $20 for adults, and can be purchased at orlandorep.com or by calling the box office at 407.896.7365.





