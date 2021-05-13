Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MCT Announces Next Production HARVEY By Mary Chase

May. 13, 2021  

Melbourne Civic Theatre has announced its next production, HARVEY, a Pulitzer Prize-winning American classic by Mary Chase.

Elwood P. Dowd insists on including his friend Harvey in all his sister Veta's social gatherings. Trouble is that Harvey is an imaginary six-and-a-half-foot-tall rabbit.

To avoid future embarrassment for her family-and especially for her daughter, Myrtle Mae-Veta decides to have Elwood committed to a sanitarium. When they arrive at the sanitarium, a comedy of errors ensues.

Featuring Donna Furfaro, Alethea Vedder, Kevin Mccaughin, Susan Suom, Tynan Pruett, Steve Costner, Dan Wilkerson, Steve Budkiewicz, Tina Coppock, Randy Caldwell, and John Mark Mcelhinny

Directed by Peg Girard, Sound Design by Wendy Reader, Light & Set Design and Technical Direction by Alan Selby and Set Artist Linda Lindsey.

The show runs for 6 weeks beginning on May 21 thru June 27 every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. (Saturday June 12th 2pm matinee only). For Tickets: Box office 321-723-6935, or visit mymct.org.


