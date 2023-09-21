Local Artists to Perform Cabarets at Fringe ArtSpace in Orlando

Opera del Sol will present three cabarets sure to feed your soul!

The weekend begins Friday, September 22 with Back to Broadway featuring Maeghin Mueller, recently seen as Desiree in Central Florida Vocal Arts' sold-out run of A Little Night Music at the Dr. Phillips Center. From playing the Pile of Poo emoji in the premiere of Emojiland, to traveling the country with the national tour of My Fair Lady,

Maeghin Mueller has had quite the busy and chaotic year. But then again, she's always had a flair for the dramatic. In this "Back to Broadway" cabaret, come hear her perform hits from her time on the road, fantasize about dream roles, and regale you with comical tales from the past year.

Next Puerto Rican Applause Award winner, AJ Morales, takes the stage Saturday with This is Me. This is AJ's second performance with Opera del Sol and most recently played the role of Frid in CFVA's production of A Little Night Music. Sunday brings Kayla Kelsay Morales & Angela Tims with It Feels Like Home. Angela has worked all over Florida in countless productions including Jekyll and Hyde, Escape to Margaritaville, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, 9 to 5, and The Little Mermaid. Kayla, founder and operator of Kelsay + Morales Company, is making her company debut with Opera del Sol but holds a highly coveted position of singing with The Voices of Liberty at Walt Disney World. All three will star in Opera del Sol's production of Frank Wildhorn's Dracula this October at CityArts.

Performance Details:

WHAT 3 Cabaret performances by Orlando's most electrifying and moving performers

WHEN Friday, September 22 at 7:00 PM - Back to Broadway with Maeghin Mueller & Justin Adams

Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 PM - This is Me with AJ Morales & Noah Baez

Sunday, September 24 at 7:00 PM - It Feels Like Home with Angela Tims, Kayla Kelsay Morales &

Bert Rodriguez

(Each show runs approximately 60-75 minutes)

WHERE Fringe ArtSpace - 54 W Church St Suite 201, Orlando, FL 32801

TICKETS Click Here

About Central Florida Vocal Arts and Opera del Sol

Central Florida Vocal Arts and sister company Opera del Sol are using our platform in the performing arts to build a better Central Florida community through education, performance and appreciation. We believe all people deserve the opportunity to have a rich life through equitable access to meaningful arts experiences that build confidence, connection and community.

CentralFloridaVocalArts.org | OperadelSol.org