Local Artists to Perform Cabarets at Fringe ArtSpace in Orlando

Featuring Maeghin Mueller, AJ Morales, and Kayla Kelsay Morales.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 2 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Review: THE PROM at Titusville Playhouse Photo 4 Review: THE PROM at Titusville Playhouse

Local Artists to Perform Cabarets at Fringe ArtSpace in Orlando

Opera del Sol will present three cabarets sure to feed your soul!

The weekend begins Friday, September 22 with Back to Broadway featuring Maeghin Mueller, recently seen as Desiree in Central Florida Vocal Arts' sold-out run of A Little Night Music at the Dr. Phillips Center. From playing the Pile of Poo emoji in the premiere of Emojiland, to traveling the country with the national tour of My Fair Lady,

Maeghin Mueller has had quite the busy and chaotic year. But then again, she's always had a flair for the dramatic. In this "Back to Broadway" cabaret, come hear her perform hits from her time on the road, fantasize about dream roles, and regale you with comical tales from the past year.

Next Puerto Rican Applause Award winner, AJ Morales, takes the stage Saturday with This is Me. This is AJ's second performance with Opera del Sol and most recently played the role of Frid in CFVA's production of A Little Night Music. Sunday brings Kayla Kelsay Morales & Angela Tims with It Feels Like Home. Angela has worked all over Florida in countless productions including Jekyll and Hyde, Escape to Margaritaville, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, 9 to 5, and The Little Mermaid. Kayla, founder and operator of Kelsay + Morales Company, is making her company debut with Opera del Sol but holds a highly coveted position of singing with The Voices of Liberty at Walt Disney World. All three will star in Opera del Sol's production of Frank Wildhorn's Dracula this October at CityArts.

Performance Details: 

WHAT 3 Cabaret performances by Orlando's most electrifying and moving performers

WHEN Friday, September 22 at 7:00 PM - Back to Broadway with Maeghin Mueller & Justin Adams

Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 PM - This is Me with AJ Morales & Noah Baez

Sunday, September 24 at 7:00 PM - It Feels Like Home with Angela Tims, Kayla Kelsay Morales &

Bert Rodriguez

(Each show runs approximately 60-75 minutes)

WHERE Fringe ArtSpace - 54 W Church St Suite 201, Orlando, FL 32801

TICKETS Click Here

About Central Florida Vocal Arts and Opera del Sol

Central Florida Vocal Arts and sister company Opera del Sol are using our platform in the performing arts to build a better Central Florida community through education, performance and appreciation. We believe all people deserve the opportunity to have a rich life through equitable access to meaningful arts experiences that build confidence, connection and community.

CentralFloridaVocalArts.org | OperadelSol.org




RELATED STORIES - Orlando

1
Give Kids The World Village Hosts An Evening Of Improv To Make Wishes Possible, September& Photo
Give Kids The World Village Hosts An Evening Of Improv To Make Wishes Possible, September 23

Belly laughs, hoots and chuckles will be the order of the evening on Saturday, September 23, as the stars of Comedy Warehouse and SAK Comedy Lab host An Evening Of Improv at Give Kids The World Village.

2
New Generation Theatrical to Present NEXT TO NORMAL This Fall Photo
New Generation Theatrical to Present NEXT TO NORMAL This Fall

Discover the groundbreaking production of 'Next to Normal' by New Generation Theatrical, shedding light on mental health in the BIPOC/Black community. With intimate staging and compelling storytelling, don't miss the performances at The Abbey from September 21 to October 1. Buy your tickets now!

3
Bailey Contemporary Arts Introduces The 2023 / 2024 Artists In Residence Photo
Bailey Contemporary Arts Introduces The 2023 / 2024 Artists In Residence

The City of Pompano Beach introduces the 2023/2024 Artists in Residence program at Bailey Contemporary Arts Center. Meet the talented artists and learn more about their work.

4
Florida Theatrical Association Presents KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN In Concert At The Abbey Photo
Florida Theatrical Association Presents KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN In Concert At The Abbey

FTA Presents KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN in Concert at The Abbey. Experience the iconic musical in a unique concert format at The Abbey. Don't miss this unforgettable performance.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Video
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mary Poppins The Musical
Ritz Theater Sanford (10/06-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Misery
Athens Theatre (9/22-10/15)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The True Story of the Three Little Pigs!
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (10/18-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
King Center for Performing Arts (12/11-12/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ruthless
Winter Park Playhouse (9/22-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula
Opera del Sol (10/20-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Titusville Playhouse (1/12-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wizard of Oz
Titusville Playhouse (11/10-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol - 2023
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (11/29-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Comedy of Errors
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (9/06-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You