LIZZIE Comes to the Abbey in August

Performances run August 4 – 13.  

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Orlando and Newark Photo 2 MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Orlando and Newark
Haines City Theatre Presents One Of The Most Beloved Musicals Of All Time THE SOUND OF MUS Photo 3 Haines City Theatre Presents One Of The Most Beloved Musicals Of All Time THE SOUND OF MUSIC!
Review: DESPERATE MEASURES at The Winter Park Playhouse Photo 4 Review: DESPERATE MEASURES at The Winter Park Playhouse

LIZZIE Comes to the Abbey in August

Florida Theatrical Association (FTA) presents the rock musical LIZZIE at The Abbey in downtown Orlando August 4 – 13.  Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at Lizzie.Eventbrite.com.

In the heat of late summer 1892, Andrew Borden and his wife were found murdered in their house. The main suspect in the murders was Andrew's youngest daughter from a previous marriage, Lizzie Borden. The punk rock musical, which premiered in New York in 2009, delves into Lizzie’s complex psyche and speculates on the motivations she may have had: loss of inheritance, history of sexual abuse, oppression, and madness. Using a searing rock score, Lizzie, along with her older sister Emma, maid Bridget, and neighbor Alice, bring to life the infamous story supported on stage by a full rock band.  

  

FTA’s production of LIZZIE stars Nicole Visco as Lizzie, with Briana Moten (AEA) as Emma, Leigh Green as Alice, and Jennica McCleary as Bridget. LIZZIE is written by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Stevens Hewitt. FTA's production is directed by Kenny Howard, with musical direction by Rebekah Piatt, lighting design by Kylee Taylor, set design by Bonnie Sprung, costume design by Daisy McCarthy, associate direction by Jerry Jobe Jr., and stage management by Blue Estrella. Casting is by Kelsay + Morales Company.  

  

Tickets for FTA’s LIZZIE are on sale now and can be purchased at Lizzie.Eventbrite.com. Tickets are $20 for General Admission, and $30 for VIP, which includes reserved table seating.  

  

For more information, visit www.FloridaTheatrical.org.   




RELATED STORIES - Orlando

1
LIZZIE Comes to the Abbey in August Photo
LIZZIE Comes to the Abbey in August

Florida Theatrical Association (FTA) presents the rock musical LIZZIE at The Abbey in downtown Orlando August 4 – 13.  

2
The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Presents Pre-Professional Produc Photo
The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Presents Pre-Professional Production of A CHORUS LINE

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will present this summer’s Pre-Professional Production: A Chorus Line, directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran Baayork Lee with music direction by Lauren Langa.

3
Orlando REP Changes Name to Orlando Family Stage Photo
Orlando REP Changes Name to Orlando Family Stage

Orlando Repertory Theatre (Orlando REP) has changed its name to Orlando Family Stage. Founded in 1926, Orlando REP is the seventh iteration of the original theatre company and has operated for the past 20 years as Florida’s only professional theatre for young audiences. 

4
Haines City Theatre Presents One Of The Most Beloved Musicals Of All Time THE SOUND OF MUS Photo
Haines City Theatre Presents One Of The Most Beloved Musicals Of All Time THE SOUND OF MUSIC!

Haines City Theatre's much-anticipated production of The Sound of Music will open to audiences Friday July 14th, 2023, and will run through Sunday August 6th, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cruel Intentions: A 90's Musical
Osceola Arts (6/09-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hand-Drawn Jazz
Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater (Dr. Phillips Center) (6/17-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rent
Athens Theatre (4/12-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Christmas at the Movies: A Very Merry Sequel
Northland Church (12/07-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Athens Theatre (11/25-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MASS APPEAL
White Elephant Cabaret Theater (7/14-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 9 to 5
Theater West End (6/02-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice @ Wonderland
Shoestring Theatre (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum
Athens Theatre (3/01-3/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Noche de Zarzuela
Opera del Sol (6/25-6/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You