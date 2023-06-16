LIZZIE Comes to the Abbey in August

Florida Theatrical Association (FTA) presents the rock musical LIZZIE at The Abbey in downtown Orlando August 4 – 13. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at Lizzie.Eventbrite.com.

In the heat of late summer 1892, Andrew Borden and his wife were found murdered in their house. The main suspect in the murders was Andrew's youngest daughter from a previous marriage, Lizzie Borden. The punk rock musical, which premiered in New York in 2009, delves into Lizzie’s complex psyche and speculates on the motivations she may have had: loss of inheritance, history of sexual abuse, oppression, and madness. Using a searing rock score, Lizzie, along with her older sister Emma, maid Bridget, and neighbor Alice, bring to life the infamous story supported on stage by a full rock band.

FTA’s production of LIZZIE stars Nicole Visco as Lizzie, with Briana Moten (AEA) as Emma, Leigh Green as Alice, and Jennica McCleary as Bridget. LIZZIE is written by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Stevens Hewitt. FTA's production is directed by Kenny Howard, with musical direction by Rebekah Piatt, lighting design by Kylee Taylor, set design by Bonnie Sprung, costume design by Daisy McCarthy, associate direction by Jerry Jobe Jr., and stage management by Blue Estrella. Casting is by Kelsay + Morales Company.

Tickets for FTA’s LIZZIE are on sale now and can be purchased at Lizzie.Eventbrite.com. Tickets are $20 for General Admission, and $30 for VIP, which includes reserved table seating.

For more information, visit www.FloridaTheatrical.org.