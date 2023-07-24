King Center Announces CHRISTMAS IN JULY On Sale July 28

Announcing six holiday events coming to the Space Coast this November and December, with something for everyone to enjoy.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

Join the King Center for the Performing Arts in celebrating the spirit of the season “Christmas In July”! Announcing six holiday events coming to the Space Coast this November and December, with something for everyone to enjoy.

Tickets are available this Friday, July 28th at 10 AM online at KingCenter.com and starting at noon at the King Center Ticket Office or by phone at 321-242-2219. Additional details on each event below. 

Monday, November 20 at 7:30 PM:

AEG Presents: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

King Center – L3Harris Technologies Theatre (Main Stage)

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS by Chip Davis has been America's favorite holiday tradition for over 35 years! Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound. The program includes dazzling multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting. Experience the magic as the spirit of the season comes alive with the Signature Sound of Mannheim Steamroller. 

Saturday, November 25 at 2 PM:

Brevard Symphony Orchestra Presents: Sounds of the Season

King Center – L3Harris Technologies Theatre (Main Stage)

Brevard's favorite holiday concert returns with a heartwarming collection of seasonal favorites for audiences of all ages! The Brevard Community Chorus joins the BSO for traditional carols and other holiday highlights – and we'll enjoy a musical gift to the BSO – the World Premiere of Double Christmas by Gregory Smith, composed to celebrate the BSO's 70th Anniversary Season!

Saturday, December 2 at 2 & 7 PM:

Space Coast Ballet Presents: The 20th Anniversary of The Nutcracker

King Center – L3Harris Technologies Theatre (Main Stage)

 

The only Nutcracker you must see this season! Celebrate the joy and wonder of the holiday with the Space Coast Ballet as they celebrate their 20th Anniversary of bringing The Nutcracker to the King Center L3HARRIS Technologies Theatre, Main Stage! We are pleased to announce that this year Tchaikovsky's best-loved melodies will be performed again by the Brevard Symphony Orchestra! The artistry of sets and costumes from St. Petersburg, Russia are truly spectacular! This artistic masterpiece is directed by Joseph Gatti, a graduate of the Royal Ballet School in London, Formerly a Principal Dancer with the Cincinnati Ballet and Corella Ballet, and First Soloist with Boston Ballet, and features internationally acclaimed principal dancers along with talented dancers from our community. Enjoy the magic of Christmas as Clara takes us on an adventure to the land of snow and sweets, where flowers waltz and sugar plum fairies dance with delight. Space Coast Ballet, The Nutcracker, rivals any production in New York City or elsewhere. "...the greatest thing to hit the Space Coast..." --FLORIDA TODAY. A festive holiday tradition for the entire family!

Saturday, December 9 at 7:30 PM:

Brevard Community Chorus Presents: Making Spirits Bright

King Center – L3Harris Technologies Theatre (Main Stage)

Join the 100+ voices of the Brevard Community Chorus in a delightful concert of carols and Christmas cheer, when they present Making Spirits Bright on the main stage of the King Center for the Performing Arts. Under the baton of Dr. Robert E. Lamb, the Chorus will perform some of the season's most beloved music, including highlights from Handel's enduring oratorio, Messiah. On the second half of the program, the audience will hear Leroy Anderson's famous Christmas Festival, along with a selection of popular carols and holiday songs. Accompanied by select players from the Brevard Symphony Orchestra, the Chorus will conclude the concert with a sing-along of traditional favorites for all in attendance. General admission tickets to Making Spirits Bright are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and active military, plus applicable fees.

Sunday, December 10 at 3 PM:

American Theatre Guild Presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas

King Center – L3Harris Technologies Theatre (Main Stage)

The classic animated television special comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation that celebrates the timeless television classic so the whole family can join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts characters in their journey to uncover the true meaning of Christmas.

After the final bow, the show crescendos into a celebration of song as the audience is invited to join the Peanuts gang in singing traditional Christmas songs and carols.

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS: LIVE ON STAGE is a present the whole family can enjoy! There's no better way for both among children and adults to discover the magic of the season!

Thursday, December 21 at 7:30 PM:

SaveLive Presents: Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland

King Center – L3Harris Technologies Theatre (Main Stage)

 

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season. Igniting joy and wonder to the King Center on December 21, “Wonderland” is an all-new musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show experience. Featuring the talented cast of Cirque Musica, spectators will be dazzled by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and dare devil athleticism of today's greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites. Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is an unforgettable experience for the entire family to enjoy a world-class circus experience infused with the holiday classics we all love. Treat your family and create memories you will cherish forever at Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland!

Tickets for all six events go on sale this Friday, July 28 at 10 AM online at KingCenter.com and noon at the King Center Ticket Office / 321-242-2219. For more information, please visit Click Here.




Recommended For You