Kangagirl Productions Presents MIDDLETOWN At New Fringe ArtSpace
Middletown celebrates the power of resiliency, community and the mysteries and magic of life and death inside a small town and the universe it inhabits.
Kangagirl Productions presents Middletown, a contemporary play by one of America's most celebrated writers, Will Eno, featuring a cast and designers of Orlando's finest talent directed by David Lee, recipient of The Orlando Fringe Lifetime Achievement Award and The Critic's Choice Award for Best Director.
Twelve actors play 26 characters in this unique modern-day equivalent to Thornton Wilder's Our Town as a deeply moving and often hilarious exploration of the universe and human condition from within and beyond the city limits of a mysterious small American town.
As a friendship develops between longtime resident John Dodge and new arrival Mary Swanson, the lives of the townspeople of Middletown intersect in strange and poignant ways in a journey that takes them from the local library to outer space and points between.
As the first fully produced play at the new Fringe ArtSpace, Middletown celebrates the power of resiliency, community and the mysteries and magic of life and death inside a small town and the universe it inhabits.
The Ensemble Cast:
Megan Borkes
Felichia Chivaughn
Daniel Cooksley
Janine Klein
Robert Laurita
Michael Marinaccio
Anitra Pritchard-Bryant
Joe Swanberg
Camilo Melendez
Creative Team:
Margaret Nolan-Producer
Fred Berning Jr-Associate Producer
David Lee-Set Design
Matt Lynx-Original Music
Kyla Swanberg-Costume Design
Amy Hadley-Lighting Design
Jocelynn Marie Rossi White-Graphics
Middletown, by Will Eno, directed by David Lee
Friday, April 17- Sunday, March 5, 2023
Fringe ArtSpace- 54 West Church Street, Suite 201, Orlando, FL 32801
https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220977®id=78&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Forlandofringe.org%2Fartspace%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1