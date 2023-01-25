Kangagirl Productions Presents MIDDLETOWN At New Fringe ArtSpace

Kangagirl Productions presents Middletown, a contemporary play by one of America's most celebrated writers, Will Eno, featuring a cast and designers of Orlando's finest talent directed by David Lee, recipient of The Orlando Fringe Lifetime Achievement Award and The Critic's Choice Award for Best Director.

Twelve actors play 26 characters in this unique modern-day equivalent to Thornton Wilder's Our Town as a deeply moving and often hilarious exploration of the universe and human condition from within and beyond the city limits of a mysterious small American town.

As a friendship develops between longtime resident John Dodge and new arrival Mary Swanson, the lives of the townspeople of Middletown intersect in strange and poignant ways in a journey that takes them from the local library to outer space and points between.

As the first fully produced play at the new Fringe ArtSpace, Middletown celebrates the power of resiliency, community and the mysteries and magic of life and death inside a small town and the universe it inhabits.

The Ensemble Cast:

Megan Borkes

Felichia Chivaughn

Daniel Cooksley

Jessica Hoehn

Janine Klein

Robert Laurita

Michael Marinaccio

Anitra Pritchard-Bryant

Nick Rodriguez

Joe Swanberg

Barry White

Camilo Melendez

Creative Team:

Margaret Nolan-Producer

Fred Berning Jr-Associate Producer

David Lee-Set Design

Matt Lynx-Original Music

Kyla Swanberg-Costume Design

Amy Hadley-Lighting Design

Jocelynn Marie Rossi White-Graphics

Middletown, by Will Eno, directed by David Lee

Friday, April 17- Sunday, March 5, 2023

Fringe ArtSpace- 54 West Church Street, Suite 201, Orlando, FL 32801

