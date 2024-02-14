John Pizzarelli Celebrates the Stage and Movies with His New Album 'Stage and Screen' at The Broward Center

World-renowned John Pizzarelli Trio takes the stage in the Amaturo Theater, at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, FL. on February 21, 2024, at 7:45 pm.

Presented as part of the Gold Coast Jazz Society 2023 - 2024 Series, we easily expect a spellbinding performance led by the incomparable guitarist and vocalist John Pizzarelli, who is set to enchant the audience with his latest masterpiece, "Stage and Screen.

His distinctive use of a 7-string guitar sets him apart, allowing him to provide both rhythm and harmony simultaneously, creating a rich and full sound during performances. Joining Pizzarelli on this mesmerizing journey are the exceptionally-talented bassist Mike Karn and the brilliant pianist Isaiah J. Thompson. Together, they form a musical force that promises to engage us in an honest and uplifting jazz experience.

As the trio prepares to cast their sonic spell in this intimate theater setting, it's worth noting that Pizzarelli's musical roots run deep, nurtured by the presence of jazz legends like Benny Goodman and Zoot Sims performing in his childhood home. Beyond his role as a maestro on the stage, Pizzarelli has been a passionate advocate for music education, sharing his knowledge with aspiring musicians. Widely recognized as a contemporary interpreter of the Great American Songbook, Pizzarelli's repertoire extends beyond the classics, incorporating the works of Paul McCartney, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Tom Waits, Antônio Carlos Jobim,g and the Beatles.

As anticipation builds for this performance at the Amaturo Theatre in Broward County, attendees can expect a night where jazz transcends boundaries, and each note resonates with the magic of true mastery. Pizzarelli is so much more than the music, though that is outstanding.

Come and hear the man and his music with Gold Coast Jazz Society on Wednesday, February 21 at 7:45 pm. Buy Tickets Here.



The Gold Coast Jazz Society is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of jazz music through a mainstage concert series, free community concerts, educational programs, a jazz scholarship program and musical services provided by the Gold Coast Jazz Society Band. For more information visit www.goldcoastjazz.org.