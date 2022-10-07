John Mellencamp, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, A Day To Remember, and More On Sale At Phillips Center

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is on sale today, October 7 with new performances featuring varying genres of music and dance.

Rock icon John Mellencamp brings his Live and In Person tour to downtown Orlando.

One of the most celebrated songwriters of his generation, Jason Isbell performs his thoughtful, heartfelt and sometimes brutally honest songs.

Rock's most disruptively dynamic force, A Day To Remember creatively bypass any and all boundaries, leaping over the lines between rock, alternative, punk, hardcore, metal and pop with uncompromising outlier spirit.

Fans will see time-honored dances like the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Salsa, Tango and everything in between when Dancing with the Stars: Live! returns.

Exquisite beauty from the heavens, profound wisdom from dynasties past, timeless legends and ethnic traditions all spring to life through classical Chinese dance, enchanting live orchestral music, authentic costumes and patented interactive backdrops in Shen Yun 2023.

Standing Ovation celebrates 25 years in the arts in A Spiritual Journey through Song & Dance.

Tickets are on sale today, October 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET. Guests can purchase tickets by visiting DrPhillipsCenter.org:

Dr. Phillips Center Presents in Association with AEG Presents/TCM

Saturday & Sunday, February 18 & 19, 2023|Walt Disney Theater|8 p.m.

John Mellencamp rose to fame in the 1980s while honing an almost startlingly plainspoken writing style that, starting in 1982, yielded a string of Top 10 singles, including "Hurts So Good," "Jack & Diane," "Crumblin' Down," "Pink Houses," "Lonely Ol' Night," "Small Town," "R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.," "Paper in Fire," and "Cherry Bomb."

He has amassed 22 Top 40 hits in the United States. In addition, he holds the record for the most tracks by a solo artist to hit number one on the Hot Mainstream Rock chart, with seven. Mellencamp has been nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, winning one. His latest album of original songs, Strictly a One-Eyed Jack, was released on January 21, 2022. Mellencamp has sold over 30 million albums in the US and over 60 million worldwide.

Dr. Phillips Center Presents in Association with AEG Presents

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Thursday, January 19, 2023|Walt Disney Theater|8 p.m.

Jason Isbell has established himself as one of the most respected and celebrated songwriters of his generation. The North Alabama native possesses an incredible penchant for identifying and articulating some of the deepest, yet simplest, human emotions and turning them into beautiful poetry through song. Isbell sings of the everyday human condition with thoughtful, heartfelt and sometimes brutal honesty. Isbell broke through in 2013 with the release of Southeastern. His next two albums, Something More Than Free (2015) and The Nashville Sound (2017), won Grammy Awards for "Best Americana Album" & "Best American Roots Song." Isbell's song "Maybe It's Time" was featured in the 2019 reboot of A Star is Born.

His most recent full-length album, Reunions (2020), is a critically-acclaimed collection of ten new songs that showcases an artist at the height of his powers and a band fully charged with creativity and confidence. In April of 2021, it was announced that Isbell would appear in the upcoming Martin Scorsese film, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Dr. Phillips Center Presents in Association with Live Nation

A Day to Remember - Reassembled: Acoustic Theater Tour

With Special Guest Wage War

Monday, December 19, 2022|Walt Disney Theater|8 p.m.

With forward motion as the only constant, A Day To Remember, creatively bypass any and all boundaries, leaping over the lines between rock, alternative, punk, hardcore, metal and pop with uncompromising outlier spirit. As such, they unassumingly maintain their reputation as the biggest underground band in the world, boasting four gold singles, a pair of gold albums, a platinum single, nearly 1 billion streams, half-a-billion YouTube views, and cumulative sales of three million-plus units.

Leaving sold-out arenas in their wake, the group logged a #2 debut on the Billboard Top 200 with 2016's Bad Vibrations, while more recently they ignited a high-profile collaboration with electronic hit-maker Marshmello. However, they vault ahead once again on their 2021 Fueled by Ramen debut, You're Welcome. Now, the quintet-Jeremy McKinnon [vocals], Alex Shelnutt [drums], Kevin Skaff [guitar, vocals], Neil Westfall [guitar, vocals] and Joshua Woodard [bass]-realize their full potential as rock's most disruptively dynamic force.

Through an unwavering dedication to progression, Wage War sharpen their patented hybrid of heavy pit-starting technically hummable hypnotic melodies with each subsequent evolution. Look no further than the aptly titled third full-length album from the Florida quintet, Pressure. The band-Briton Bond [lead vocals], Cody Quistad [rhythm guitar, clean vocals], Seth Blake [lead guitar], Chris Gaylord [bass] and Stephen Kluesner [drums]-drove themselves to fully realize their ambition by pushing harder. A whirlwind four years set the foundation for such a statement. The group's 2015 debut, Blueprints, yielded multiple fan favorites with "Alive" cracking 12 million Spotify streams and "The River" exceeding 8 million to date. Meanwhile, 2017's Deadweight established the boys as a rising force.

Totaling nearly 50 million cumulative streams in two years, the single "Stitch" racked up 14 million streams on Spotify as Deadweight received widespread praise from Metallnjection, New Noise, Metal Hammer and Rock Sound who dubbed it, "a relentless, genre-evolving treat." Meanwhile, they toured alongside everyone from I Prevail and Of Mice & Men to Parkway Drive and A Day To Remember, logging countless miles on the road.

Dr. Phillips Center Presents in Association with AEG Presents

Dancing with the Stars: Live!: 2023 Tour

Monday, February 20, 2023|Steinmetz Hall|7:30 p.m.

The Dancing with the Stars tour delivers a spectacular night of pulse-pounding dance performances from world-renowned dancers, including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvinstev, Sasha Farber, Koko Iwasaki, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, GLEB SAVCHENKO, EMMA SLATER, Britt Stewart and Sofia Ghavami. Fans will see time-honored dances like the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Salsa, Tango and everything in between. Join us for a theatrical dance show you can't miss.

FL Falun Dafa Association Presents

Shen Yun 2023

March 16-19, 2023|Walt Disney Theater|2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Shen Yun takes you on an extraordinary journey through 5,000 years of divinely inspired culture. Exquisite beauty from the heavens, profound wisdom from dynasties past, timeless legends and the ethnic traditions all spring to life through classical Chinese dance, enchanting live orchestral music, authentic costumes and patented interactive backdrops.

Revisit a time when scholars and artists sought harmony with the Tao, or the "Way" of the universe, and when divine beings walked upon the earth to inspire humanity. Be prepared for a theatrical experience that will take your breath away!

Standing Ovation Talent Group Presents

A Spiritual Journey through Song and Dance

Saturday, December 10, 2022|Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater|2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Standing Ovation Talent Group established in 1997 will celebrate 25 years in the arts. It's going to be show stopping, hand clapping, feet movement, order my steps, great show. It's time for a spiritual connection through the art of dance & song. Come join the Spiritual Journey as they celebrate 25 years of powerful & exciting messages throughout the show.

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is a private nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization in downtown Orlando supported by the City of Orlando, Orange County, the City of Winter Park, the State of Florida and generous donors and sponsors. The 698,312-square-foot venue includes the grand 2,711-seat Walt Disney Theater, the community-theater style 296-seat Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, the new adaptable 1,464-1,770-seat Steinmetz Hall and, opening in 2023, the dynamic cabaret-style music room Judson's. In addition, the venue has various versatile event spaces like the DeVos Family Room, the Rooftop Terrace and the 3-acre outdoor Seneff Arts Plaza. In addition, the arts center's AdventHealth School of Arts offers classes, camps and pre-professional productions. For more information, visit drphillipscenter.org.