Jeremy Seghers Presents THE BACCHAE by Euripides

Fifth century playwright Euripides reinvented Greek tragedy with his controversial, groundbreaking play The Bacchae. As an origin story of Dionysus, we are introduced to one of the most famous and infamous gods in Greek mythology as he and his cult arrive in the city of Thebes, prepared to make a believer of its king... or make him pay.

Like the notorious god of wine, debauchery, and theatre, The Bacchae is a story of duality, sensuality, and the intoxicating effects of power. In this site-specific, outdoor staging, guests are asked to stay in their cars once they have parked, roll the windows down, and enjoy the one-act play from a safe distance. Think of it as drive-in live theatre reflecting the origin of the art form through a modern rearview mirror.



Details:

The Bacchae

Written by Euripides

Directed by Jeremy Seghers



Performed by

Max Kelly as Dionysus

Parker James Bradford as Pentheus

Bobbie Bell as Cadmus

Sarah Lee Dobbs as Agave

Tommy Keesling as Tiresias

Ashleigh Ann Gardner as Bacchae Chorus Leader

Sarah Lockard as Bacchae and Herdsman

Brenna Arden as Bacchae and Servant

Ema Pava as Bacchae and Guard



Music Direction and Arrangement by Ashleigh Ann Gardner

Additional Direction by Megan Raitano



Outside and physically distanced from the comfort of your own car at...

Osceola Arts

2411 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy

Kissimmee, FL 34744

August 13-16

7:30 PM

Tickets will be available starting July 13 at Eventbrite.com or by emailing whiterabbitorlando@gmail.com.



Photo credit: Ashleigh Ann Gardner

