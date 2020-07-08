Jeremy Seghers Presents THE BACCHAE by Euripides
Fifth century playwright Euripides reinvented Greek tragedy with his controversial, groundbreaking play The Bacchae. As an origin story of Dionysus, we are introduced to one of the most famous and infamous gods in Greek mythology as he and his cult arrive in the city of Thebes, prepared to make a believer of its king... or make him pay.
Like the notorious god of wine, debauchery, and theatre, The Bacchae is a story of duality, sensuality, and the intoxicating effects of power. In this site-specific, outdoor staging, guests are asked to stay in their cars once they have parked, roll the windows down, and enjoy the one-act play from a safe distance. Think of it as drive-in live theatre reflecting the origin of the art form through a modern rearview mirror.
Details:
The Bacchae
Written by Euripides
Directed by Jeremy Seghers
Performed by
Max Kelly as Dionysus
Parker James Bradford as Pentheus
Bobbie Bell as Cadmus
Sarah Lee Dobbs as Agave
Tommy Keesling as Tiresias
Ashleigh Ann Gardner as Bacchae Chorus Leader
Sarah Lockard as Bacchae and Herdsman
Brenna Arden as Bacchae and Servant
Ema Pava as Bacchae and Guard
Music Direction and Arrangement by Ashleigh Ann Gardner
Additional Direction by Megan Raitano
Outside and physically distanced from the comfort of your own car at...
Osceola Arts
2411 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy
Kissimmee, FL 34744
August 13-16
7:30 PM
Tickets will be available starting July 13 at Eventbrite.com or by emailing whiterabbitorlando@gmail.com.
Photo credit: Ashleigh Ann Gardner