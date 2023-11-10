Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS is Coming to The Athens Theatre This Month

As the holiday season approaches, there's a palpable sense of enchantment in the air. It's that magical time of the year when the world sparkles with lights, hearts overflow with warmth, and nostalgia weaves a tapestry of cherished memories. Among the many ways to capture the essence of Christmas, few can match the captivating allure of Irving Berlin's White Christmas. With lyrics and music by the legendary Irving Berlin and a story crafted by David Ives and Paul Blake, this timeless production transforms the Athens Theatre in downtown Deland into a winter wonderland of holiday cheer from November 25th to December 17th.

Irving Berlin's White Christmas isn't just a musical; it's a symphony of seasonal delights. The mere mention of its name evokes the iconic holiday song that has become synonymous with this time of year. Berlin's classic tune transcends generations, with everyone from Bing Crosby to Lady Gaga, and Frank Sinatra to Elvis Presley, lending their voices to this timeless anthem that unites people in a shared love for the holiday season.

At the heart of this heartwarming tale are two smooth-talking World War II veterans. Chase Williams, known for his roles as Dr. Jack Seward in Dracula, Beast in Beauty and the Beast, and King Arthur in Spamalot, Assumes the role of Bob Wallace, a character made timeless by the renowned vocalist Bing Crosby. Nate Elliott, with a repertoire including roles like Eugene in Brighton Beach Memoirs, Don Lockwood in Singin' in the Rain, Ted Hanover in Holiday Inn, and Fred Casely in Chicago, breathes life into the lovable and comical character of Phil Davis.

These veterans join forces with two delightful sisters. Jandrea Novak, with a strong presence in Orlando's theme parks and dinner shows, becomes Betty Haynes, while Samantha O'Donnell, known for her roles as Inga in Young Frankenstein and Val in A Chorus Line, embodies the character of Judy Haynes.

Transporting us to the post-World War II period, the musical embarks on a nostalgic voyage to an era when the entire nation stood together. It serves as a poignant testament to the unwavering strength of the American character.

The performance seamlessly integrates Irving Berlin's additional iconic songs into the narrative. Beloved classics such as Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep, Happy Holiday, Blue Skies, and the iconic Sisters melody enhance the festive ambiance, spotlighting Berlin's exceptional songwriting skills.

Directed by Mayme Paul, known for her impressive Broadway background, White Christmas promises a winter wonderland on the stage. Scenic design by Michael Brewer, musical direction by Chris Endsley, and enchanting costumes by Tamara Marke-Lares, Athens' resident costume designer, create a visual and auditory feast.

From November 25th to December 17th, gather your loved ones and let the captivating melodies, heartwarming story, and exceptional talent of Irving Berlin's White Christmas fill your hearts with the magic of the season. May all your Christmases be white.

On opening night, 11/25, there will be a complimentary champagne (or sparkling juice) toast to celebrate the beginning of the show. On Sunday, 12/3, there will be a special audio-described performance. This performance is designed to make the show accessible to blind and low vision audience members by providing live narration of the visual elements and action taking place on stage. On Friday, 12/8, there will be a special ASL/English interpreted performance, including American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation for Deaf and hard of hearing audience members.

Special Note: In the spirit of Christmas and giving, special boxes will be set up in the theatre lobby for all shows. We encourage you to bring an unwrapped toy for children ages 1-12 and gift cards (Amazon or the like) for ages 12-16. Together with local charity, The Neighborhood Center, we hope to bring a smile this holiday season to underprivileged children in our community. All toys collected will be distributed at TNC's community BBQ on 12/16. Last year, we collected over 12 boxes of toys for them, and we would like to exceed that number this year.

For tickets and more information, please visit Click Here or contact the box office at 386-736-1500.

Photo credit: Mike Kitaif and The Alling House