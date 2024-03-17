Interview: Michael Knight of New Generation Theatrical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Michael Knight is no stranger to the Orlando entertainment scene. Since moving here, the multi-talented artist has worked as a performer, writer, director and producer for various theme parks, theatres and festivals. He is also the co-founder and creative director of New Generation Theatrical, a local, Orlando theatre company that was founded in 2019 and has produced a variety of shows, ranging from well-known musicals like NEXT TO NORMAL and SWEENEY TODD, to original comedies like THE F. MARRYKILL AFFAIR and The Gothic Series. The company aims to provide accessible, immersive and original theatrical experiences to a diverse audience.

I recently caught up with Michael where we discussed his theatrical (and Orlando) origin story, his journey in the arts scene here and his bold vision for the future of New Generation Theatrical.

A walk-in interview at Disney leads to a career in entertainment

Knight, who was a college student studying theater in Michigan, had his first encounter with Orlando during a vacation with his dad, who upon seeing a billboard about hiring at Disney, encouraged him to apply for a job. He did a walk-in interview and got hired as a high-spiel attraction operator (e.g., Jungle Cruise), but he had his sights set on entertainment. After working seasonally at Disney through college, Knight decided that while his classmates were planning to move on to New York and Los Angeles, he would head back to Orlando where he already had friends and felt settled. After graduating college, he moved here and within six months got an entertainment job at Universal and has been full-time entertainment there ever since. He soon realized how rich the culture was here. "Orlando is a beautifully diverse art scene. They have so many professional theaters, and there is also a way to make a living as a theme park entertainer, as so many of us do," he says.

Discovering the Fringe Festival and writing original shows

Not long after arriving in Orlando, Knight began to get involved in the rich and robust theatre scene here and discovered the Orlando Fringe Festival through some friends he met while doing a small version of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING. He was fascinated by the variety and creativity of the shows at the festival, and he was soon asked to write something for the 2014 Fringe. He co-wrote a show called 20 NOTHING, a comedy about millennials. He says it was a great experience that opened many doors for him. He eventually met Aaron Safer, who had his own production company called Gen Y Productions. Safer Saw Knight’s show, called ANNE FRANKENSTEIN at the following year’s festival and commissioned him to write ZOMBIE ISLAND OR HOW TO SURVIVE A WEDDING WITH YOUR EX, an action/comedy for the 2017 Fringe. Knight says he and Safer realized they had a good partnership, and they started producing more shows together. They eventually rebranded their company as New Generation Theatrical, and focused on creating original, immersive and accessible theater for a more diverse audience.

The challenges and rewards of being a theater maker

Knight says he wears many hats in the theatre. He writes, directs, produces and performs in many of his shows. He says the hardest part is being a producer, because it involves a lot of logistics, communication and problem-solving and the most rewarding part is writing, because he loves creating something new and seeing it come to life on stage. He is proud of all the shows he has written and directed so far for New Generation, including the popular Gothic series, The F. MARRYKILL AFFAIR, THE COMMENT SECTION and JESUS:ORIGINS, just to name a few. He enjoys making people laugh and providing them with a fun and engaging night out. And, in an effort to support other writers and creators in Orlando, Knight plans to offer workshops and play readings for original works in addition to the regular, immersive productions New Generation has become known for. He says his dream is for New Generation to be known as a place that produces quality, scripted, interactive and original comedy. "We want to be something that feels like you're coming for a night out, not just sitting in the theater. We want it to feel like you’re involved in the action, not just passively sitting and watching a play - like you are being entertained and just being goofy at the bar with your friends at the same time" he says.

What's next for New Generation Theatrical

Knight says New Generation Theatrical has a lot of exciting projects in store for 2024. The company is pivoting to focus on smaller, interactive, and original comedies, which have been more successful and cost-effective than the larger, published shows. The next full production is FOREPLAY:AN EXPLORATION OF THE BIRTH OF OUR NATION, which Knight originally wrote for the 2016 Fringe Festival as a classic proscenium play but is adapting it to be interactive including the addition of a new character and a drinking game so the audience can play along. He says they will also do another installment of the Gothic series which will be announced soon as well as some smaller events and experiences, such as a play reading event where they can “elevate the voices of those who are writing original work and see the next original cool thing.” Future offerings will also include an acting through song workshop and a directing workshop later this year. He hopes to attract more people to their shows and to their space, and to create a community of theater lovers and makers. "We want to provide you with a theatrical experience that doesn't feel like just going to the theater” a place where people can come and have a night out and enjoy a different and immersive theater experience.

The next production by New Generation Theatrical will be CRACKING OPEN A COLD ONE which runs for one night only at the Fashion Square Mall. You can find out more and purchase tickets at newgentheatrical.org where you can also learn more about the rest of New Generation’s season. You can also purchase tickets for the next full production, FOREPLAY: AN EXPLORATION OF THR BIRTH OF OUR NATION which runs June 26 – 30 using this link - https://newgen.thundertix.com/events/226822

Photos provided by Michael Knight