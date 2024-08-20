Iconic Music, Comedy All-Stars, And New Venue Renovations At The King Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The King Center for the Performing Arts is closing out the summer and ushering in the fall with an incredible lineup of events that are sure to entertain and inspire.

Don't miss your chance to experience the best national touring performances and concerts on the Space Coast. Tickets are available now for these events, and the full schedule can be found at KingCenter.com.

UPCOMING SUMMER EVENTS

Classic Albums Live 2024 Summer Series - The series wraps up with two legendary albums: Meatloaf's Bat Out of Hell on September 14 and Jimi Hendrix's Are You Experienced on October 19. The Classic Albums Live band has become a staple of the King Center's summer programming, playing for more than two decades at the venue. Each Classic Albums Live concert features a band of musicians recreating every note of these iconic albums live on stage, delivering an authentic and unforgettable experience for rock fans wanting to relive every cut of each album. Fans attending a Classic Albums Live concert also enjoy access to Party on the Patio held before each show, featuring a full menu of food from Executive Chef Chris Merrell. For more information about Party on the Patio, visit www.KingCenter.com/events/party-on-the-patio.

One Night of Queen, September 8 - Experience the energy and grandeur of Queen's music as this top tribute show returns to the King Center. Relive the legendary band's greatest hits in a live concert that captures the spirit and showmanship of Freddie Mercury and company. Fans of Queen will delight in this note-for-note experience of mega-hits such as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We are the Champions,” “Killer Queen,” and many others.

Tenth Avenue North, September 28 - Christian music fans will be delighted by the return of Tenth Avenue North. Known for their heartfelt lyrics and uplifting sound, the band will perform some of their biggest hits in a night of worship and celebration, presented by MPACT Ministries. Tenth Avenue North band will play as part of the “By Your Side Through Grace Experience”.

One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen & The Works

Comedy all-stars John Crist & David Spade - Get ready to laugh your worries away with two nights of brilliant comedy. Rising star and social media sensation John Crist takes the stage on September 27, with his hilarious take on modern life. Household favorite and SNL alum David Spade stops at the King Center on October 5, bringing his sharp wit and dry humor to Melbourne on his national tour.

Anne Wilson “The Rebel Tour”, October 3 - Rising Christian music star and Grammy nominee Anne Wilson brings her “Rebel Tour” to the King Center stage. Wilson's powerful vocals and inspiring message are sure to resonate with audiences. Hear new songs off of her recently released album REBEL including the hits “Strong” and “Rain in the Rearview,” as well as favorites like “Hey Girl,” “Sunday Sermons,” and of course her smash hit multi-week #1 anthem “My Jesus.”

Men at Work, October 17 – Founding member Colin Hay brings the iconic 80s group back to the stage, with a full set of the beloved chart-topping hits, including “Down Under” and “Who Can It Be Now” and more.

Billy Ocean, October 18 – This Grammy award winning singer and songwriter from the 80s is known for his smooth vocals and catchy melodies. Enjoy hits like “Caribbean Queen”, “Get Outta My Dreams, Get into My Car” and more.

Broadway at the King Center Season: In addition to these fantastic summer events, season tickets are still available for the Broadway at the King Center series, kicking off in October 2024. This season features an incredible lineup of national touring productions, including beloved classics and contemporary hits. Audiences will enjoy professional performances of “Dear Evan Hansen”, “Annie”, “Come From Away”, and “Pretty Woman: The Musical”. Secure your season tickets now to ensure you don't miss a moment of the magic. Individual show tickets are available now for “Dear Evan Hansen”, and the special season add-on event “Menopause: The Musical 2”.

NEXT PHASE OF RENOVATIONS NOW UNDERWAY

The King Center is excited to announce the latest phase of renovation projects is now underway. This phase includes a transformative upgrade to the facilities, including renovating the food prep space into a state-of-the-art full-service kitchen. With this enhancement, the King Center will now offer in-house catering services for all events, including weddings, parties, and corporate events. This ensures a seamless one-stop-shop experience with professional event staff delivering exceptional culinary and event management services.

Additionally, the Rotunda space is being updated to serve as an expanded area for venue and community events, such as business meetings, daytime gatherings, and more. King Center guests

can also look forward to the introduction of another, new, VIP lounge area, designed to offer additional preshow experiences. This stylish addition will offer a luxurious space to enjoy food and drinks with friends as a VIP before the main event. Details on obtaining passes to the VIP area will be released closer to the completion of the space. The King Center will also be hosting behind the-scenes previews prior to the grand opening of the newly refreshed spaces.

These renovations are a strategic investment aimed at enhancing King Center offerings and generating additional revenue, which can be reinvested into future updates of the 36-year-old venue to meet the evolving needs of our community and guests.

“We are incredibly excited about the next phase of our renovations at the King Center. These improvements, particularly the kitchen space, are essential steps in our ongoing commitment to providing an exceptional experience for all of our guests.” said Bob Papke, General Manager of the King Center and ASM Global Vice President. “Enhancing the functionality and aesthetics of the facility creates a more enjoyable and seamless experience for everyone who visits or hosts an event with us. We appreciate the continued support and patience of our patrons as we work towards these exciting updates, and more in the future”.

For more information, see the full schedule of events and purchase tickets, visit kingcenter.com.

