I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE Comes to Halifax Repertory Theatre

Halifax Repertory Theatre has announced its upcoming show "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change". The show is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. Book and Lyrics by Joe DiPietro and Music by Jimmy Roberts. This hilarious musical comedy is presented in the form of vignettes connected by the central theme of love and relationships.

This production will contain 4 performers including former Mouseketeer, Jennifer McGill, an equity guest artist who has moved to Ormond Beach to be the Artistic Director of Halifax Repertory Theatre. Jennifer is a huge asset to our community and is teaching voice lessons at HRT Studios to all ages and is an excellent mentor of our teen program called The Awakening Artist.

HRT is a 501c3 corporation formed by Jack and Sandy Cook, who both grew up in Ormond Beach and attended Seabreeze High School, met over 30 years ago due to their mutual interest in music and theater. Jack is an attorney and proud partner at Morgan & Morgan. For years, theater has always been a side project for Jack and Sandy, with Sandy's recent retirement from the legal industry, the Cook's decided to form HRT in order to revive live quality theater to the Ormond/Daytona Beach area. HRT is committed to producing diverse and engaging theatrical productions. and aims to contribute to the cultural enrichment of the community.

HRT Studios is located in Ormond Beach and is a space used for holding auditions for upcoming events, rehearsals for their performances and hosting master classes and workshops, voice lessons, and dance classes. HRT also provides mobile entertainment for the community.

The company is collaborating with several esteemed local theaters to host their performances, ensuring that each show is presented in a comfortable and professionally equipped setting. HRT aims to forge partnerships with the community, local businesses, and fellow arts organizations to foster a thriving artistic ecosystem in the greater Daytona Beach area. HRT's mission is to revive the heart of theater which involves more than just performances; it requires nurturing the soulful connection between performers and audiences. By infusing authenticity, emotions, and shared human experiences into productions, we can rekindle the profound magic that makes theater a timeless and captivating art form. This journey back to the heart of theater reminds us that amidst technological advancements, the raw power of genuine storytelling and live performances continues to resonate and inspire in ways that no other medium can replicate.

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change will be performed at the Gillespy Theater at the News Journal Center located at 221 N. Beach Street, Daytona Beach, FL on Friday, January 31st at 7:00pm, Saturday, February 1st at 2:00pm and 7:00pm and Sunday, February 2nd at 2:00pm. It's a musical revue celebration the mating game! This crowd pleasing comedy takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as the relationship. Everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit!

