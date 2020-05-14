Glenridge Middle School Theater Students Rehearse Virtually for New Online Play

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

News 13 Orlando has reported that due to the school shutdown, Glenridge Middle School Theater students are finding ways to bring theater to life, and are rehearsing virtually for a comedic play called "Ten Ways to Survive Life in Quarantine".

Check out the full story HERE!

Eighth grade student Heaven King shared her excitement about the virtual play:

"I was so excited and it reminded me of the last play we did, 15 reasons not to be in a play, and I knew this was going to be funny and awesome," School.

Christi Hodges, Glenridge Middle School theater teacher shared the positive affect the play is having on the students:

"They're just, they're connecting to it so it makes it more fun for them. And it makes it really cathartic, too, to be able to get out some of these angsty, crazy, stressed out feelings of being trapped,"

Glenridge Middle will be performing their version of this play Friday at 7 p.m.

The performance will be held online and is open to the public. Watch it here.

Read the full story HERE.





