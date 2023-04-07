Get Ready To Rock With The Music Of Bon Jovi At The Athens Theatre!  

It was a time when hair was more than just a fashion statement. If you grew up during the 1980's & 90's, it's fairly likely that Bon Jovi's music filled the air of your teenage bedroom, the school gymnasium, and the local pizza joint on a Friday night. The band's iconic power ballads were the soundtrack of a generation!

On April 26th at 7:30 PM, you can relive the rockin' glory days of the 80's when Slippery When Wet, A Tribute to the Music of Jon Bon Jovi, takes the stage at the Athens Theatre!

For Jon Bon Jovi, it all began in the Garden State. Growing up idolizing the likes of Bruce Springsteen and the Asbury Jukes, this Jersey native (then John Francis Bongiovi) knew early on that music was his calling. By the time he was sixteen, he was a regular fixture at local nightclubs. In 1980, he recorded his first single, Runaway, at his cousin's studio. The local radio station picked up the track and it quickly became a hit. The call to the big leagues came shortly after when Polygram executive, Derek Shulman, suggested Jon change the spelling of his last name to Bon Jovi. He then joined forces with rock greats Alec John Such, Tico Torres, and guitarist Richie Sambora to form the band by the same name. They released their self-titled debut album in 1984, and It quickly climbed the charts to achieve gold status.

After gaining further popularity by performing as the opening act for the Scorpions, KISS, and Judas Priest, their debut album was quickly followed-up by the hit album, 7800° Fahrenheit. But it was 1987's Slippery When Wet that catapulted the group into international stardom. The album included such anthems as Livin' on a Prayer, Wanted Dead or Alive, and You Give Love a Bad Name. Within six weeks, it reached gold and platinum status selling over 14 million copies! The band's hit record was currently in the same league as Michael Jackson's Thriller.

Bon Jovi's success and ambition that followed wasn't just limited to their earlier work either as the band kept cranking out hit after hit through the 90's, 2000's, and beyond. So, dig out those shoulder pads, dust-off your leather jacket, and get ready to reunite with your inner teenager on Wednesday April 26th as the Athens Theatre welcomes Slippery When Wet, A Tribute to the Music of Jon Bon Jovi!

Tickets and more information can be found by calling the Box Office at 386-736-1500. Box Office hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 1:00-5:00 pm and 1½ hours before live performances.